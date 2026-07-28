Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") CEO, Graeme O'Neill, is pleased to report that the drilling program that was suspended on the afternoon of Friday July 24th due to a Wildfire at Fox Creek, 7 miles north of the Bayhorse Mine, will recommence now that the wildfire in the Bayhorse Mine area has been extinguished.

Late Monday the 27th, the access restrictions were lifted and Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill was able to personally inspect the access road and the Mine facilities for possible fire damage.

Figure 1. Burned hillside behind Ore Sorter shelter

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/306957_bayhorse_1.jpg

US Mine Safety & Health regulation (MSHA) requires a minimum 100 ft around the Mine portal clear of any flammable structures or stored material. While this wildfire was fed by strong winds and burned vegetation in close proximity to the Ore-Sorter shelter, its non flammable cover protected its contents.

Figure 2. Ore-Sorter shelter

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/306957_bayhorse_2.jpg

As the area is known for wildfires, and the 50 mile long canyon acts like a wind tunnel, the Company prepared for the possibility of a wildfire by extending that minimum 100 ft clearance to 200 ft as wildfires often jump open spaces. The Ore-Sorter shelter's non flammable cover prevented fire damage, and all the Mine infrastructure and equipment were not damaged. All Bayhorse personnel evacuated when advised of the wildfire evacuation order.. Drilling operations will recommence immediately.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments "the wildfire started 7 miles (11 km) north of the Bayhorse Mine on Thursday, and while it grew to 7,000 acres fairly quickly, the winds were to the north. On Saturday evening winds shifted to the south and by Sunday evening the fire rapidly advanced the 7 miles to overrun the Mine and quickly advanced another 10 miles to threaten the town of Huntington."

He further comments "we thank Baker County Sherrif's Office and Huntington, and other Fire Service crews who acted quickly, with more support drawn from other fires to assist in ensuring people and infrastructure in the populated areas were kept safe and the fire was contained."

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA with a National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource of 292,300 tons at a grade of 21.65 opt (673 g/t) for 6.3 million ounces of silver. (Turner et al. 2018) and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Porphyry Copper Project are 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine is a minimum environmental impact facility capable of processing at a mining rate of up to 200 tons/day that includes a state of the art 40 ton per hour Steinert Ore-Sorter that reduces waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has established an up to 60 ton/day mill and standard flotation processing facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the drilling program and wildfire impacts. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. In particular, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding: (i) stability in precious metals markets and silver prices; (ii) no further significant macroeconomic shocks or disruptions; (iii) continued market liquidity and investor access to capital; (iv) recovery of investor sentiment in the junior mining sector; and (v) timely receipt of required regulatory approvals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; continued availability of equity capital and financing; extreme market volatility and changes in investor sentiment; general economic, market, and business conditions; macroeconomic shocks and trade policy uncertainty; market liquidity constraints; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals (including from the TSX Venture Exchange); and risk that market recovery timing may differ materially from management expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of risk factors affecting the Company, please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306957

Source: Bayhorse Silver Inc.