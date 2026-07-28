WorkMax Releases New Article on the Importance of Construction Workforce Management

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / WorkMax, Foundation Software's mobile time tracking and workforce management app, has released a new resource addressing the ins and outs construction workforce management, why it's important and how the right software can improve processes.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), 94% of contractors report having open positions they are trying to fill. With crews stretched thin and mounting pressure to do more with less, contractors can't afford inefficient processes from disconnected communication and inaccurate labor data.

"Construction Workforce Management: Why It Matters Now More Than Ever" explores these challenges and addresses how a connected, mobile-first platform gives contractors:

Better visibility and communication across every project

A stronger connection between field crews and office teams

The ability to catch overtime and productivity bottlenecks before they become an issue

This resource also details the WorkMax mobile app specifically. Diving into the solution's four modules: TIME, INSIGHT, FORMS and ASSETS. For any contractor wanting to get a better hold on their workforce operations, this piece is a good place to start.

To read the full article on construction workforce management, click here.

About WorkMax

WorkMax, a Foundation Software company, is a leading provider of construction mobile time tracking and other workforce management solutions. Contractors capitalize on WorkMax's modern technology to connect their field and office with modules like TIME, ASSETS, FORMS and Insight. For more information, visit www.workmax.com

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmaxr-releases-new-article-on-the-importance-of-construction-w-1192795