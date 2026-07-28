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ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 20:26 Uhr
184 Leser
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KeyState Recruits Trusted Community Bank Advisor to Deepen Relationships with Community Banks

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / KeyState is pleased to announce that Patrick Mulloy has joined the firm as Senior Vice President - Business Development. With more than 25 years of experience serving financial institutions, Mulloy will help expand KeyState's relationships with community banks by introducing the firm's innovative tax, investment, and strategic solutions.

Mulloy joins KeyState from RSM, where he served as a partner in the firm's Financial Services practice and led the national Financial Institutions industry. Throughout his career, he has advised financial institutions ranging from approximately $100 million to more than $100 billion in assets, including banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, specialty finance organizations, trusts, investment companies, private equity firms, and hedge funds.

A certified public accountant, Mulloy is widely recognized as a leader in the financial services industry. He has served as President of the Financial Managers Society's Philadelphia Chapter and has been active with the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and numerous nonprofit and academic organizations.

"Patrick brings exceptional industry expertise, credibility, and trusted relationships within the community banking industry," said JD David, EVP - Strategy & Growth of KeyState. "His experience advising financial institutions and understanding the challenges bank leaders face make him an outstanding addition to our team. Patrick will help more community banks discover how KeyState's solutions can strengthen earnings, improve tax efficiency, and support long-term strategic growth."

In his new role, Mulloy will work closely with community bank executives nationwide, advising them on renewable energy tax credit investments, investment subsidiary structures, and other strategic solutions designed to enhance earnings, improve tax efficiency, and create long-term shareholder value.

"I'm excited to join KeyState and introduce more community banks to the firm's innovative solutions," said Patrick Mulloy. "Community banks have an opportunity to be far more intentional about managing their tax liability, and I'm excited to help more institutions understand how renewable energy tax credit investments can increase annual earnings while supporting investments in the communities they serve. KeyState has built an exceptional platform and team, and I look forward to helping more financial institutions unlock new opportunities for growth."

About KeyState

KeyState provides community banks and middle market companies with independent and innovative investment and insurance structures that have a meaningful impact on earnings. KeyState manages over $22 billion in bond portfolios for community banks, and KeyState's SOLCAP renewable energy tax credit platform has raised and deployed over $1 billion financing over 200 renewable energy projects across the US. Founded in 1991, KeyState serves over 140 community banks and over 200 companies across the country. Based in Las Vegas, NV, KeyState has additional offices in Wilmington, DE; Denver, CO; and Burlington, VT.

For more information, visit www.key-state.com.

Media Contact Information

keyState
info@key-state.com

SOURCE: KeyState



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keystate-recruits-trusted-community-bank-advisor-to-deepen-relations-1197682

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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