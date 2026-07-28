Probe Test Solutions Ltd (PTSL), an established high growth technology company and a world-leader in delivering advanced Automated Test Equipment ("ATE") test hardware solutions, today announces the recent acquisition of Rucker and Kolls Inc ("R&K"), a U.S. probe card manufacturer. This represents the third acquisition by PTSL, following the earlier acquisition of Probe Technology UK and ThinkMEMS in Dallas, TX.

R&K has been a pioneer in providing reliable ATE hardware manufacturing equipment since 1968. They are the original patent holder of the probe card and have been well recognized for fast-turn ATE probe solutions. With headquarters in Milpitas, CA in Silicon Valley, R&K also has a manufacturing location in Dallas, TX. This acquisition bolsters PTSL's presence in the North American market while addressing new emerging growth markets, including Space, Photonics and Quantum Communications.

"The probe card market is evolving rapidly, and customers are looking for partners with the scale, innovation, and global support to meet their future testing requirements. This is being driven primarily by AI Processor tester needs and the ability to provide a complete test solution, from simulation to final assembled probe card or load board," said Jordan MacKellar CEO and Co-Founder of PTSL. "The sum of these acquisitions is accelerating the vision of building on our industry-leading hardware solutions and delivering greater value while achieving the industry's highest signal integrity performance across the ATE ecosystem. It is with great excitement that we welcome Shannon Goode, CEO of R&K and her team to PTSL," added MacKellar.

About PTSL

Probe Test Solutions Limited (PTSL, founded in 2009, headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland) designs and manufactures the industry's highest performance probe cards and is one of the fastest growing Automated Test Equipment (ATE) suppliers in the semiconductor industry with an innovative product offering, experienced technical team, and a diverse customer base across the globe. https://probetestsolutions.com/

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