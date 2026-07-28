On July 26, 2026, Luxfer Holdings PLC entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. ("Wynnchurch") in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, unanimously approved by the directors in attendance at a meeting of Luxfer's Board of Directors, Luxfer shareholders will receive $17.37 per ordinary share in cash.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights*

GAAP Net Sales of $95.7 million from $106.6 million, Adjusted Sales 1 declined 3.7%

of $95.7 million from $106.6 million, Adjusted Sales declined 3.7% GAAP Net Income was $4.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $2.6 million and $0.10 per diluted share

was $4.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $2.6 million and $0.10 per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased to $13.4 million, down 4.3%, and Adjusted Diluted EPS 1 decreased 3.3% to $0.29

decreased to $13.4 million, down 4.3%, and decreased 3.3% to $0.29 Strong Margin Performance, with adjusted gross margin up 130bps to 25.2% and Adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 14.3%

GAAP Measures now include the Superform business, previously reported as a discontinued operation.

* Comparative information is relative to prior-year second quarter.

1 Note: Adjusted results exclude Superform and Graphic Arts businesses.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the Second quarter 2026, ended June 28, 2026.

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In light of the pending transaction, Luxfer will not host an investor conference call or webcast to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results.

About Luxfer

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and specialty industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com. Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Luxfer Holdings PLC prepares its financial statements using U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). When a company discloses material information containing non-GAAP financial measures, SEC regulations require that the disclosure include a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Management's inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures in this release is intended to supplement, not replace, the presentation of Luxfer's financial results in accordance with GAAP. Luxfer management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any period. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze Luxfer's business trends and understand Luxfer's performance. In addition, management may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in Luxfer's forecasting, budgeting, and long-term planning process. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Additional Information

In connection with the proposed transaction between Luxfer and Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., Luxfer will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a proxy statement on Schedule 14A. Additionally, Luxfer may file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS OF LUXFER ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (WHICH WILL INCLUDE NOTICES CONVENING THE SCHEME MEETING AND THE GENERAL MEETING OF LUXFER'S SHAREHOLDERS TO BE CONVENED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT, AND AN EXPLANATORY STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT OF LUXFER, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE U.K. COMPANIES ACT 2006) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE MATERIALS AND DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. The definitive version of the proxy statement will be mailed or otherwise made available to Luxfer's securityholders. Investors and securityholders will be able to obtain a copy of the proxy statement (when it is available) as well as other filings containing information about the proposed transaction that are filed by Luxfer with the SEC, free of charge on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, on the investor relations page of Luxfer's website at https://www.luxfer.com/investors, or by contacting Luxfer's investor relations department at Investor.Relations@Luxfer.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Luxfer and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Luxfer's shareholders in respect of the transaction. Information about Luxfer's directors and executive officers is set forth in the proxy statement for Luxfer's 2026 Annual General Meeting, which was filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their interests will be contained in the proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in respect of the proposed transaction when they become available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition; (ii) statements of plans, objectives or goals of the Company or its management, including those related to financing, products, or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," and "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. The Company cautions that several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) demand conditions in our end markets, including customer inventory cycles and regulatory developments; (ii) customer concentration and changes in purchasing behavior; (iii) competitive pressures and pricing dynamics; (iv) global economic, geopolitical, trade and tax developments, including tariffs, export controls and other trade measures; (v) supply chain disruption, raw material and energy cost volatility, and availability of critical inputs; (vi) foreign currency fluctuations and hedging effectiveness; (vii) environmental, health and safety, climate-related and other regulatory requirements; (viii) product liability, warranty, recall and litigation risks; (ix) cybersecurity threats, data protection obligations and evolving disclosure requirements; (x) our ability to protect intellectual property and successfully innovate; (xi) pension obligations and related regulatory requirements; (xii) operational disruptions, labor relations and workforce availability; (xiii) our ability to successfully execute acquisitions and strategic initiatives; and (xiv) our level of indebtedness, financing arrangements and covenant compliance. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors are not exhaustive. These factors are more fully discussed in the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2026. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any such statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Kevin Cornelius Grant

Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development

Kevin.Grant@Luxfer.com