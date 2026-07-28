Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Whatcom Capital II Corp. (TSXV: WAT.P) (the " Company") a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 1,100,000 stock options to certain directors and officers. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan. 800,000 previously granted stock options of the Company expired on July 27, 2026.

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Source: Whatcom Capital II Corp.