B&N Mining, Inc.: BN Strategic Metals Announces Plans to Develop Domestic Ammonium Paratungstate Processing Facility

Company Advances Integrated U.S. Tungsten Supply Chain Strategy; S-K 1300 Technical Report Confirms More Than 40 Million Pounds of Tungsten Resources. Initial Production Targeted for H2 2027

INDIAN WELLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / BN Strategic Metals Corp. today announced plans to advance the development of a domestic Ammonium Paratungstate (APT) processing facility in the CA Rand Mining District as part of the Company's strategy to establish a fully integrated U.S. tungsten supply chain. The planned APT facility is expected to complement the Company's flagship Atolia Tungsten Project, creating an integrated mine-to-processing platform designed to supply a secure domestic source of tungsten products for U.S. government, defense, aerospace, semiconductor, energy, mining, and advanced manufacturing applications.

Supported by a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary effective as of June 30, 2026, the Atolia Tungsten Project contains more than 40 million pounds of tungsten trioxide (WO ) and is believed to be one of the largest advanced tungsten development projects in the United States. Combined with the Company's planned APT processing facility, BN Strategic Metals is positioning itself to help strengthen America's domestic critical minerals supply chain at a time of increasing demand for secure, U.S.-based sources of tungsten.

Tungsten is recognized as one of the world's most strategic critical minerals because of its exceptional hardness, high melting point, and importance in defense, aerospace, semiconductors, energy, mining, transportation, medical technologies, and advanced manufacturing. Despite its strategic importance, the United States currently has limited domestic tungsten mining and processing capacity and remains heavily dependent on foreign sources.

BN Strategic Metals is pursuing a vertically integrated strategy designed to develop a secure domestic supply chain-from mining through the production of Ammonium Paratungstate (APT), the primary intermediate product used to manufacture tungsten powders, tungsten carbide, specialty alloys, and numerous high-performance industrial products.

Operational Highlights

S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary completed on June 30, 2026 in accordance with SEC Regulation S-K mining disclosure requirements, supporting the Company's flagship Atolia Tungsten Project.

More than 40 million pounds of tungsten trioxide (WO ) identified at the Atolia Tungsten Project.

Control of more than 6,000 acres of mineral rights within California's historic Rand Mining District.

Mineral portfolio that includes more than 1.3 million troy ounces of gold and o ver 7.8 million troy ounces of silver , supported by current technical reporting.

Plans to develop Ammonium Paratungstate (APT) processing facility in the CA Rand Mining District.

Targeting one of the first integrated U.S. mine-to-APT supply chains for tungsten.

Targeting initial tungsten production during the second half of 2027, subject to permitting, available financing, engineering, construction, and customary development milestones.

Positioned to help support growing U.S. government, defense, aerospace, semiconductor, energy, and industrial demand for secure domestic supplies of critical minerals.

Management believes the Company's extensive land position provides significant exploration upside beyond its currently identified mineral resources.

Focused on creating high-quality American jobs while helping strengthen the nation's critical minerals supply chain.

Supporting America's Domestic Tungsten Supply Chain

The United States government has identified tungsten as a critical mineral due to its essential role in national defense and advanced manufacturing. As demand continues to increase across defense, aerospace, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, electrification, and industrial manufacturing, BN Strategic Metals is advancing an integrated mine-to-Ammonium Paratungstate (APT) strategy to strengthen the domestic tungsten supply chain, reduce reliance on foreign imports, and expand U.S. processing capabilities. APT is the principal chemical intermediate used throughout the global tungsten industry. It serves as the foundation for producing tungsten metal powder, tungsten carbide powder, heavy metal alloys, cutting tools, drilling components, military applications, aerospace components, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and numerous advanced industrial products.

The Atolia Tungsten Project

BN Strategic Metals' flagship Atolia Tungsten Project is located within California's historic Rand Mining District, an area recognized for more than a century of mineral production.

The Company believes the project represents one of the more significant undeveloped tungsten opportunities in the United States. Supported by a current S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary, the project contains more than 40 million pounds of tungsten trioxide (WO) and forms the cornerstone of the Company's long-term strategy to become a domestic supplier of tungsten products. The Company continues to evaluate engineering, metallurgical testing, permitting, and processing opportunities intended to support future mine development and downstream processing.

Historic Rand Mining District

The Rand Mining District has long been recognized as one of California's most productive mining regions, historically producing significant quantities of gold, silver, and tungsten.

The Atolia area became internationally known during the early twentieth century as one of North America's premier tungsten-producing districts, supplying strategic tungsten during periods of heightened industrial and military demand. Today, the district continues to demonstrate substantial mineral potential and provides BN Strategic Metals with an established mining jurisdiction possessing significant exploration upside.

Diversified Critical Minerals Portfolio

In addition to its tungsten assets, BN Strategic Metals controls a diversified portfolio of precious metals properties containing more than 1.3 million troy ounces of gold and over 7.8 million troy ounces of silver, as reported in current technical studies.

CEO Commentary

Robert Binkele, Chief Executive Officer of BN Strategic Metals Corp., stated:

"BN Strategic Metals is building far more than a mine - we are building an integrated American critical minerals company. Supported by our current S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary, our flagship Atolia Tungsten Project contains more than 40 million pounds of tungsten trioxide and serves as the foundation for what we believe can become one of the nation's leading domestic tungsten operations.

Our current gold and silver resource estimates encompass our more than 6,000-acre land position in the historic Rand Mining District. As exploration advances, we believe there is significant potential to further expand our mineral resource inventory. While additional exploration and technical work are required, I believe this project has the potential to support a large-scale mining operation that supports job growth and generates meaningful long-term value.

By combining domestic mining with our planned Ammonium Paratungstate (APT) processing facility, we believe BN Strategic Metals can play an important role in helping build America's critical minerals independence while supporting our nation's industrial base, defense supply chain, and long-term economic resilience."

About BN Strategic Metals Corp.

BN Strategic Metals Corp. is a U.S.-focused critical minerals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and advancement of strategic mineral assets. The Company controls more than 6,000 acres of mineral properties in California's historic Rand Mining District. Its portfolio includes tungsten, gold, and silver assets highlighted by the flagship Atolia Tungsten Project, which is supported by a current S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary confirming more than 40 million pounds of tungsten trioxide (WO ). The Company's mineral portfolio also includes more than 1.3 million troy ounces of gold and over 7.8 million troy ounces of silver based on current technical studies. BN Strategic Metals is pursuing a vertically integrated strategy that includes mining, mineral processing, and the planned domestic production of Ammonium Paratungstate (APT) to help establish a secure American supply chain for critical minerals while creating long-term value for shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated project development, mineral resources, exploration potential, planned APT processing facilities, permitting, financing, engineering, construction, production timing, future demand for critical minerals, strategic partnerships, and expected business strategies. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect actual results include changes in commodity prices, financing availability, permitting and regulatory approvals, technical and operational challenges, market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. BN Strategic Metals undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Robert Binkele | 760-409-7117 | rbinkele@bnstrategicmetals.com

SOURCE: B&N Mining, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bn-strategic-metals-announces-plans-to-develop-domestic-ammonium-paratungstate-ap-1196933