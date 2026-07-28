Palico Positions for the Next Phase of LP-Led Secondaries, With Pricing and Tools Built for Scale

A new pricing model built for larger transactions, along with Palico's price indicator tool and a refreshed digital presence, reflect the firm's readiness for the next phase of LP-led secondaries.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palico, LLC a regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS) for LP-led secondary transactions, has spent over a decade building toward a more efficient, more accessible secondary market. As the market matures and transactions grow larger and more complex, Palico is positioning itself accordingly, with a pricing model built to support larger transactions, a growing base of participants, and tools like Palico's price indicator, which gives participants directional pricing estimates to inform their view of the market. A new website and refreshed brand identity, launching alongside these updates, mark the next chapter for the firm.

The scale Palico is now built to handle reflects that progress. As the secondary market matures, Palico continues to evolve alongside it, with the infrastructure in place to support flow-name accounts and the complexity that comes with larger transactions.

A Platform Built Around Access, Transparency, and Neutrality

Palico was founded on the premise that buyers and sellers of private fund interests deserve direct, unbiased access to one another without the friction, opacity, or cost structures that have historically defined secondary transactions. That premise shapes every element of how the platform operates.

Palico provides both sides of the transaction a fully digital, no-cost process to list or bid, with full anonymity maintained until a binding bid is accepted. Sellers gain access to a global network of more than 1,000 secondary buyers, with no exclusivity requirements, and can compare real, observable bids before committing to any counterparty. Buyers get direct access to pre-vetted, off-market LP-led deal flow that never circulates through traditional intermediaries, with every listing backed by verified seller identity and supporting documentation already in place.

A New Fee Schedule Designed for the Market

Alongside the rebrand, Palico is introducing an updated fee schedule that reflects its commitment to reducing the cost of secondary transactions. Palico applies a tiered fee model where rates decrease as transaction size increases. Each portion of the transaction is priced at its corresponding tier, resulting in a blended fee that becomes more competitive at scale. Pricing is set at 5 basis points above $50M.

Rather than lowering fees, this reflects how pricing evolves as the market becomes more standardized, more liquid, and more efficient. Many transactions today are no longer bespoke. Execution is increasingly repeatable, participation is broader, and markets are becoming more efficient. This level of pricing is only possible because Palico was built as a digital-native platform, connecting buyers and sellers directly and reducing friction. This rebrand, and the new fee structure is yet another step in the evolution of the LP-led secondaries market and how Palico continues to be at the forefront of it.

"When we founded Palico, the LP secondary market was almost entirely relationship-driven. Pricing was opaque, processes were manual, and access depended on who you knew. That has begun to change and regulated digital infrastructure is a large part of why. The new site reflects where we are headed: a marketplace that gives every qualified participant the same access, the same information, and the same process, regardless of size or geography."

About Palico

Palico, LLC is a FINRA member and SEC-registered Alternative Trading System providing regulated infrastructure for LP-led secondary transactions across private equity strategies, sizes, and geographies. Founded in 2012 by private markets veteran Antoine Drean, Palico connects a global community of accredited buyers and sellers through a secure, fully digital platform. To learn more or apply for membership, visit palico.com.

Contact

Julissa Bonilla

Head of Marketing

julissa.bonilla@palico.com

All investment opportunities listed on this site available to U.S. investors are offered through Palico LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Palico SAS. Palico LLC is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

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