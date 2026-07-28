Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 2026 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $9.7 million.
Net income of $6.6 million ($1.54 per share).
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCID:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026. See highlights below.
2Q26 Financial Highlights
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-legal income of $10.3 million, a $1.6 million or 18% increase from Q2 2025.
Total interest income of $23.8 million, a $6.0 million increase, or a 34% increase from Q2 2025.
Tangible book value per share was $27.91/share, a $6.44, or 30%, increase from Q2 2025.
Return on assets was 1.68%.
Return on equity was 23.14%.
Efficiency ratio was 46.04%.
About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
($000s)
6/301/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,357
$
2,059
$
2,280
$
1,378
$
1,969
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
23,900
-
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,498
1,694
1,706
1,872
2,963
Investment securities, available-for-sale
586,869
624,921
650,464
324,376
422,112
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
8,413
14,069
16,144
3,171
5,004
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross
-
-
-
-
-
Traditional loans, gross
899,753
916,277
829,057
764,433
754,518
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(13,592
)
(13,178
)
(12,225
)
(11,218
)
(11,219
)
Net traditional loans
886,161
903,099
816,832
753,215
743,299
Premises and equipment, net
34,348
35,228
36,469
36,911
35,128
Accrued interest receivable
15,127
11,249
12,609
8,148
10,244
OREO
998
998
Bank-owned life insurance
5,321
5,288
5,256
5,223
5,190
Other assets
14,047
13,162
11,094
11,032
13,433
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,554,139
$
1,611,767
$
1,552,854
$
1,169,226
$
1,239,342
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
439,080
$
443,661
$
471,977
$
452,965
$
463,861
Interest-bearing demand deposits
89,791
93,520
97,338
88,048
65,761
Savings and money market deposits
150,861
127,259
134,847
121,868
138,964
Time deposits
612,089
569,484
421,479
358,976
436,547
Total deposits
1,291,821
1,233,924
1,125,641
1,021,857
1,105,133
Accrued interest payable
2,255
2,282
1,531
1,587
2,528
Short-term borrowings
98,939
223,414
278,525
-
-
Long-term FHLB borrowings
34,000
34,000
34,000
34,000
34,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
7,094
8,896
6,267
6,392
5,336
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,434,109
1,502,516
1,445,964
1,063,836
1,146,997
Common stock
43
43
43
43
43
Additional paid-in capital
38,778
38,763
38,748
38,793
38,778
Retained earnings
108,773
102,143
95,461
89,549
83,008
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
(27,565
)
(31,698
)
(27,362
)
(22,995
)
(29,484
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
120,029
109,251
106,890
105,390
92,345
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,554,138
$
1,611,767
$
1,552,854
$
1,169,226
$
1,239,342
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
6/301/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on traditional loans
$
15,251
$
14,473
$
13,632
$
12,802
$
12,791
Investment securities
8,282
7,215
5,515
4,275
4,831
Dividends on bank stocks
261
239
194
91
180
Other
17
18
28
26
21
Total interest income
$
23,811
$
21,945
$
19,369
$
17,194
$
17,823
Interest expense
Deposits
9,008
7,631
6,867
6,463
6,235
FHLB & Fed borrowings
2,003
1,869
1,588
550
1,410
Total interest expense
11,011
9,500
8,455
7,013
7,645
Net interest income
12,800
12,445
10,914
10,181
10,178
Provision for loan and lease losses
605
1,008
1,010
6
310
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses
12,195
11,437
9,904
10,175
9,868
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
251
279
262
284
291
Other income
506
1,128
310
711
677
Gain on sale of securities
2,351
3,803
3,297
2,986
2,709
Total noninterest income
3,108
5,210
3,869
3,981
3,677
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
2,966
2,956
2,560
2,838
2,827
Occupancy
520
496
550
538
553
Professional fees
905
2,299
1,137
677
330
Other general and administrative
1,850
1,634
1,560
1,629
1,593
Total noninterest expense
6,241
7,385
5,807
5,682
5,303
Net Income Before Taxes
$
9,062
$
9,262
$
7,966
$
8,474
$
8,242
Income Tax Expense
2,431
2,580
2,054
1,934
2,309
Net Income
$
6,631
$
6,682
$
5,912
$
6,540
$
5,933
Income Per Share
$
1.54
$
1.55
$
1.37
$
1.52
$
1.38
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
27.91
$
25.41
$
24.86
$
24.51
$
21.48
WA Shares outstanding
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income
$
9,667
$
10,270
$
8,976
$
8,480
$
8,552
Net Interest Margin
3.30
%
3.54
%
3.55
%
3.70
%
3.56
%
Cost of Funds
2.84
%
2.72
%
2.72
%
2.54
%
2.66
%
Efficiency Ratio
46.04
%
53.31
%
50.56
%
50.84
%
47.58
%
Return on Average Assets
1.68
%
1.69
%
1.74
%
2.17
%
2.02
%
Return on Average Equity
23.14
%
24.73
%
22.28
%
26.46
%
25.92
%
Leverage Ratio
9.5
%
8.7
%
8.6
%
11.0
%
9.8
%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
0.50
%
0.49
%
0.55
%
0.59
%
0.60
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.36
%
0.34
%
0.29
%
0.39
%
0.37
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
1.51
%
1.44
%
1.47
%
1.47
%
1.49
%
* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
$
12,775
$
12,499
$
18,986
$
19,306
$
2,842
Substandard: Accruing
45,787
42,577
44,873
35,447
39,971
Substandard: Nonaccrual
12,267
4,125
4,757
8,281
4,526
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total criticized loans
$
70,829
$
59,201
$
68,616
$
63,034
$
47,339
Other real estate owned
998
998
-
-
-
Investment securities
-
-
-
-
-
Total criticized assets
$
71,827
$
60,199
$
68,616
$
63,034
$
47,339
Criticized assets to total assets
4.62
%
3.73
%
4.42
%
5.39
%
3.82
%
SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solera-national-bancorp-announces-second-quarter-2026-financial-resu-1197674