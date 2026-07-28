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ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 23:14 Uhr
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Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 2026 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $9.7 million.

Net income of $6.6 million ($1.54 per share).

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCID:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026. See highlights below.

2Q26 Financial Highlights

  • Pre-tax pre-provision pre-legal income of $10.3 million, a $1.6 million or 18% increase from Q2 2025.

  • Total interest income of $23.8 million, a $6.0 million increase, or a 34% increase from Q2 2025.

  • Tangible book value per share was $27.91/share, a $6.44, or 30%, increase from Q2 2025.

  • Return on assets was 1.68%.

  • Return on equity was 23.14%.

  • Efficiency ratio was 46.04%.

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)

($000s)

6/301/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

1,357

$

2,059

$

2,280

$

1,378

$

1,969

Federal funds sold

-

-

-

23,900

-

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,498

1,694

1,706

1,872

2,963

Investment securities, available-for-sale

586,869

624,921

650,464

324,376

422,112

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

8,413

14,069

16,144

3,171

5,004

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross

-

-

-

-

-

Traditional loans, gross

899,753

916,277

829,057

764,433

754,518

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(13,592

)

(13,178

)

(12,225

)

(11,218

)

(11,219

)

Net traditional loans

886,161

903,099

816,832

753,215

743,299

Premises and equipment, net

34,348

35,228

36,469

36,911

35,128

Accrued interest receivable

15,127

11,249

12,609

8,148

10,244

OREO

998

998

Bank-owned life insurance

5,321

5,288

5,256

5,223

5,190

Other assets

14,047

13,162

11,094

11,032

13,433

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,554,139

$

1,611,767

$

1,552,854

$

1,169,226

$

1,239,342


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

439,080

$

443,661

$

471,977

$

452,965

$

463,861

Interest-bearing demand deposits

89,791

93,520

97,338

88,048

65,761

Savings and money market deposits

150,861

127,259

134,847

121,868

138,964

Time deposits

612,089

569,484

421,479

358,976

436,547

Total deposits

1,291,821

1,233,924

1,125,641

1,021,857

1,105,133


Accrued interest payable

2,255

2,282

1,531

1,587

2,528

Short-term borrowings

98,939

223,414

278,525

-

-

Long-term FHLB borrowings

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

7,094

8,896

6,267

6,392

5,336

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,434,109

1,502,516

1,445,964

1,063,836

1,146,997


Common stock

43

43

43

43

43

Additional paid-in capital

38,778

38,763

38,748

38,793

38,778

Retained earnings

108,773

102,143

95,461

89,549

83,008

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

(27,565

)

(31,698

)

(27,362

)

(22,995

)

(29,484

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

120,029

109,251

106,890

105,390

92,345

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,554,138

$

1,611,767

$

1,552,854

$

1,169,226

$

1,239,342

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended

($000s, except per share data)

6/301/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Interest and dividend income

Interest and fees on traditional loans

$

15,251

$

14,473

$

13,632

$

12,802

$

12,791

Investment securities

8,282

7,215

5,515

4,275

4,831

Dividends on bank stocks

261

239

194

91

180

Other

17

18

28

26

21

Total interest income

$

23,811

$

21,945

$

19,369

$

17,194

$

17,823

Interest expense

Deposits

9,008

7,631

6,867

6,463

6,235

FHLB & Fed borrowings

2,003

1,869

1,588

550

1,410

Total interest expense

11,011

9,500

8,455

7,013

7,645

Net interest income

12,800

12,445

10,914

10,181

10,178

Provision for loan and lease losses

605

1,008

1,010

6

310

Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses

12,195

11,437

9,904

10,175

9,868

Noninterest income

Customer service and other fees

251

279

262

284

291

Other income

506

1,128

310

711

677

Gain on sale of securities

2,351

3,803

3,297

2,986

2,709

Total noninterest income

3,108

5,210

3,869

3,981

3,677

Noninterest expense

Employee compensation and benefits

2,966

2,956

2,560

2,838

2,827

Occupancy

520

496

550

538

553

Professional fees

905

2,299

1,137

677

330

Other general and administrative

1,850

1,634

1,560

1,629

1,593

Total noninterest expense

6,241

7,385

5,807

5,682

5,303

Net Income Before Taxes

$

9,062

$

9,262

$

7,966

$

8,474

$

8,242

Income Tax Expense

2,431

2,580

2,054

1,934

2,309

Net Income

$

6,631

$

6,682

$

5,912

$

6,540

$

5,933


Income Per Share

$

1.54

$

1.55

$

1.37

$

1.52

$

1.38

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

27.91

$

25.41

$

24.86

$

24.51

$

21.48

WA Shares outstanding

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

$

9,667

$

10,270

$

8,976

$

8,480

$

8,552

Net Interest Margin

3.30

%

3.54

%

3.55

%

3.70

%

3.56

%

Cost of Funds

2.84

%

2.72

%

2.72

%

2.54

%

2.66

%

Efficiency Ratio

46.04

%

53.31

%

50.56

%

50.84

%

47.58

%

Return on Average Assets

1.68

%

1.69

%

1.74

%

2.17

%

2.02

%

Return on Average Equity

23.14

%

24.73

%

22.28

%

26.46

%

25.92

%

Leverage Ratio

9.5

%

8.7

%

8.6

%

11.0

%

9.8

%


Asset Quality:

Non-performing loans to gross loans

0.50

%

0.49

%

0.55

%

0.59

%

0.60

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.36

%

0.34

%

0.29

%

0.39

%

0.37

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans

1.51

%

1.44

%

1.47

%

1.47

%

1.49

%

* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.



Criticized loans/assets:

Special mention

$

12,775

$

12,499

$

18,986

$

19,306

$

2,842

Substandard: Accruing

45,787

42,577

44,873

35,447

39,971

Substandard: Nonaccrual

12,267

4,125

4,757

8,281

4,526

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized loans

$

70,829

$

59,201

$

68,616

$

63,034

$

47,339

Other real estate owned

998

998

-

-

-

Investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized assets

$

71,827

$

60,199

$

68,616

$

63,034

$

47,339

Criticized assets to total assets

4.62

%

3.73

%

4.42

%

5.39

%

3.82

%

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solera-national-bancorp-announces-second-quarter-2026-financial-resu-1197674

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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