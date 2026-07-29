Poland's National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce (KRD-IG): The Philippines strengthens its food safety system. Industry representatives visit Poland to explore European solutions

Manila, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As food safety and product traceability become increasingly important, trading partners are placing greater emphasis on transparency throughout the production chain. The Philippines is steadily strengthening oversight of its food sector.

Food safety in focus

In September 2025, the Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act came into force in the Philippines. The legislation reorganizes the Bureau of Animal Industry, expands its regulatory powers and strengthens controls over products of animal origin. These reforms reflect the growing importance of food safety and supply chain transparency in international trade.

European production standards in practice

Against this backdrop, representatives of the Philippine food industry took part in a study mission to Poland in June, organised as part of the "European Poultry - From Our Farms to Your Tables" campaign, co-funded by the European Union. The visit focused on food safety, product traceability and veterinary supervision in the European poultry sector.

The mission began with a conference at the Polish Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, where participants learned about the European poultry production system and veterinary supervision rules. Experts discussed risk-based controls, export certification and systems designed to ensure traceability at every stage of the supply chain.

Production-site visits complemented the conference, showing how European quality and food safety standards work in practice. Delegates also explored quality control and traceability systems and discussed opportunities to expand trade between the EU, including Poland, and the Philippines.

Growing trade cooperation

The Philippines is becoming an increasingly important market for the European poultry sector. According to European Commission data from DG AGRI, Philippine imports of poultry meat from the EU reached 67,296 tonnes in 2025, compared with 3,486 tonnes two years earlier. This growth makes mutual understanding of production systems, regulations and quality standards increasingly important.

"The Philippines is one of the most promising markets outside the EU for the Polish poultry industry. We are pleased with the strong interest in the European production and food safety standards presented during the mission. We believe direct meetings with Philippine industry representatives will support further growth in trade. We are also working to establish regionalisation within the smallest possible area accepted by the Philippine authorities, which will be another important step towards expanding Polish poultry exports," said Dariusz Goszczynski, President of the National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce in Poland.

More information about the campaign: eupoultry.eu

Media contact:

pressoffice@eupoultry.eu

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