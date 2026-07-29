Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

The Company reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, of $2,935,412, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $2,515,712, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year and $3,268,701, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2026. Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses totaled $3,348,322, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

The Company reported net income of $6,204,113, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $4,893,001, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the same period ended June 30, 2025. Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses totaled $6,617,023, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Quarterly net income of $2.9 million ($3.3 million excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses), an increase of 33% over the second quarter of 2025

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased 27% (35% excluding merger expenses) when compared to the same period in 2025.

Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.39 ($0.44 per share excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses), compared to $0.40 for the second quarter of 2025

Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 10.90%; Return on Average Equity excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses of 12.44%

Bank-level Net Interest Margin of 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 3.66% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025

Tangible book value per share increased 14% year-over-year and 6% year-to-date to $14.09

Total assets increased 14% compared to June 30, 2025 to $1.351 billion.

Quarterly deposit growth of $70 million or 6% (25% annualized) from $1.142 billion at March 31, 2026 to $1.212 billion at June 30, 2026

Quarterly loan growth of $19 million or 2% (8% annualized) during the second quarter, and $43 million or 5% (9% annualized) year-to-date, to $988 million at June 30, 2026

Continued strong credit quality with no net charge-offs during the first six months of the year and no outstanding OREO property at June 30, 2026

President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr. commented, "Our second quarter results demonstrate the strength of our franchise and the momentum we continue to build across our markets. We delivered strong deposit and loan growth, maintained excellent asset quality, and produced solid earnings despite merger-related expenses incurred during the quarter. As we continue to work toward the completion of our recently announced merger transaction with Beacon Community Bank, we remain focused on serving our customers, supporting our communities, and creating value for our shareholders."

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

June 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Balance Sheet (In Thousands) Total Assets $ 1,351,107 $ 1,278,045 $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 $ 1,187,475 Investment Securities 77,903 82,869 85,921 88,226 84,969 Loans, excluding loans HFS 987,775 968,292 944,842 911,160 879,627 Deposits 1,212,353 1,142,317 1,147,072 1,096,364 1,079,874 Shareholders' Equity 109,283 106,099 103,032 85,191 80,705 Total Shares Outstanding (1) 7,537,553 7,506,222 7,503,722 6,303,722 6,302,722 Book Value per Share $ 14.50 $ 14.13 $ 13.73 $ 13.51 $ 12.80 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 14.09 $ 13.72 $ 13.32 $ 13.02 $ 12.31 Selected % Increases 2nd Qtr 2026 1st Qtr 2026 4th Qtr 2025 3rd Qtr 2025 2nd Qtr 2025 Total Assets 6 % 0 % 6 % 2 % 7 % Total Loans 2 % 2 % 4 % 4 % 2 % Total Deposits 6 % 0 % 5 % 2 % 8 % Selected Ratios Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.06 % Non-Performing Assets (excl TDRs) to Total Assets 0.26 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net Charge-Offs to Avg Total Loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % For the For the For the For the For the Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands) Total Interest Income $ 17,755 $ 16,629 $ 15,110 $ 34,383 $ 29,476 Total Interest Expense 6,670 5,965 5,775 12,634 11,184 Net Interest Income 11,085 10,664 9,335 21,749 18,292 Total Noninterest Income 603 608 602 1,212 1,213 Total Noninterest Expense 7,507 6,606 6,256 14,114 12,505 Provision for Loan Losses 390 460 480 850 815 Income Before Taxes 3,791 4,206 3,201 7,997 6,185 Taxes 856 937 685 1,793 1,292 Net Income $ 2,935 $ 3,269 $ 2,516 $ 6,204 $ 4,893 Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 413 - - 413 - Net Income Excl. After-Tax Effect of Merger Exp. (Non-GAAP) $ 3,348 $ 3,269 $ 2,516 $ 6,617 $ 4,893 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 0.82 $ 0.78 Basic Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs) $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.88 $ 0.78 Diluted Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs) $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 0.88 $ 0.78 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,524,613 7,505,611 6,278,237 7,515,164 6,267,629 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,622,927 7,613,794 6,313,473 7,524,613 6,307,941 Selected Ratios Return On Average Assets 0.89 % 1.02 % 0.88 % 0.96 % 0.87 % Return On Average Equity 10.90 % 12.51 % 12.63 % 11.69 % 12.49 % Efficiency Ratio 64.17 % 58.54 % 62.88 % 61.41 % 64.03 % Return On Average Assets (excluding merger costs) 1.02 % 1.02 % 0.88 % 1.02 % 0.87 % Return On Average Equity (excluding merger costs) 12.44 % 12.51 % 12.63 % 12.47 % 12.49 % Efficiency Ratio (excluding merger costs) 60.63 % 58.54 % 62.88 % 59.61 % 64.03 % Net Interest Margin *Bank Level* 3.59 % 3.66 % 3.59 % 3.60 % 3.57 %

(1) - Total shares outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards

Capital

At June 30, 2026, the Bank remained well-capitalized under regulatory capital requirements with leverage, Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios of 9.38%, 12.99%, and 14.21%, respectively. Consolidated Shareholders' equity totaled $109.3 million, an increase of $3.2 million from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $6.3 million year-to-date.

The Company reported book value per share and tangible book value per share at June 30, 2026 of $14.50 and $14.09, respectively, compared to $14.13 and $13.72 at March 31, 2026. Increased book value per share during the quarter resulted from retained earnings accumulation and changes in investment market valuations during the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets increased by 6% during the quarter to $1.351 billion at June 30, 2026. Asset growth was driven by significant deposit growth during the quarter supporting increased loan balances and resulting in increased cash and cash equivalents.

The Company experienced considerable deposit growth during the quarter reporting $1.212 billion in total deposits at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.142 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $70 million or 6%. At quarter end, checking and savings accounts represented approximately 33% of the Bank's total deposit balances while money market accounts and time deposits represented approximately 49% and 19% of total deposits, respectively.

President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr., commented:

"The Bank delivered exceptional deposit growth during the second quarter, with total deposits increasing $70 million. While seasonal factors contributed to growth during the quarter, the increase reflects the strength of our customer relationships, the dedication of our team, and our continued emphasis on core deposit acquisition and retention."

Net loans increased $19 million or 2% during the second quarter, and $43 million or 5% year-to-date, to $988 million at June 30, 2026. Year-to-date loan growth was concentrated in construction and development lending, C&I lending, owner-occupied CRE, and 1-4 family residential which accounted for $12 million, $9 million, $7 million and $7 million in net growth, respectively. This growth was partially offset by a reduction in non-owner occupied CRE of $4 million.

The Company continues to report strong asset quality metrics. There were no net charge-offs during the quarter, and no outstanding OREO property at June 30, 2026. The Bank's past due loans (30-89 days) totaled $3.4 million at quarter end, representing 0.26% of total assets. Past dues consisted predominantly of one loan relationship that received a payment shortly after quarter end. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $11.1 million, or 1.12% of total loans outstanding.

Mr. Bolchoz commented:

"We are pleased with the continued strength of our credit quality metrics. The loan portfolio performed exceptionally well during the quarter, with no net charge-offs and minimal levels of past-due loans. These results reflect our disciplined approach to risk management and the resilience of the markets we serve."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.4 million or 4% to $11.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $10.7 million during the most recent linked quarter, and increased 19% when compared to prior year's second quarter net interest income of $9.3 million. Bank level net interest margin was 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.66% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 3.59% during the second quarter of 2025. The Company's consolidated net interest margin was 3.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.55% for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 3.48% during the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income growth during the second quarter of 2026 was driven by continued loan growth and growth in earning assets. While net interest margin declined modestly from the linked quarter, the Company benefited from higher loan yields and strong balance sheet growth. The Company's yield on earning assets increased to 5.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 5.54% during the most recent linked quarter. The Company's loan yields increased from 6.10% during the first quarter of 2026 to 6.22% during the second quarter of 2026.

Mr. Bolchoz said:

"We are very pleased with the Bank's earnings for the second quarter of 2026. Net income, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, increased 33% over the second quarter of last year. Earnings growth was driven by efficient balance sheet growth and continued expansion in net interest income."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $604 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $608 thousand earned during the most recent quarter ended March 31, 2026 and $602 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. Noninterest income remained relatively unchanged quarter over quarter and consisted primarily of service charges and fees on deposit accounts, interchange and merchant fee income, mortgage sales income, and earnings from bank owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $7.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $6.6 million for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2026, and $6.3 million for the comparative quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to merger-related expenses as well as continued investments in personnel, technology and infrastructure to support the Company's continued growth.

Noninterest expense during the quarter included approximately $0.5 million of merger-related expenses associated with the Company's previously announced merger transaction. Additionally, data processing costs increased during the quarter primarily due to one-time implementation costs associated with the Bank's recent online banking upgrades.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $390 thousand, bringing the Bank's year-to-date provision to $850 thousand. At quarter end the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $11.1 million equating to 1.12% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2026. In addition, the Bank's reserve on unfunded commitments was $460 thousand for a total CECL reserve of $11.5 million.

Balance Sheet Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Cash and Equivalents $ 253,437 $ 194,821 $ 216,063 $ 177,859 $ 190,049 Securities 77,903 82,869 85,921 88,226 84,969 Loans Loans Held for Sale - 528 381 966 1,698 Loans Held for Investment 987,775 968,292 944,842 911,160 879,627 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (11,065 ) (10,718 ) (10,238 ) (9,727 ) (9,292 ) Net Loans $ 976,710 $ 958,102 $ 934,986 $ 902,399 $ 872,034 Premises & Equipment 15,509 14,976 14,763 14,522 13,649 OREO - - - - - Goodwill 2,992 2,992 2,992 2,992 2,992 Core Deposit Intangible 99 106 112 119 127 Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,172 12,073 11,972 11,872 11,773 Other Assets 12,285 12,106 12,199 11,811 11,884 Total Assets $ 1,351,107 $ 1,278,045 $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 $ 1,187,475 Deposits Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 194,400 $ 180,269 $ 204,083 $ 165,538 $ 171,242 Interest Checking 185,332 179,422 187,892 184,463 191,145 Savings 18,047 17,737 17,285 17,999 17,491 Money Markets 589,896 557,260 543,678 539,993 515,903 Certificates of Deposit 224,678 207,629 194,134 188,371 184,092 Total Deposits $ 1,212,353 $ 1,142,317 $ 1,147,072 $ 1,096,364 $ 1,079,873 Subordinated Debentures 22,000 22,000 22,000 20,000 20,000 Borrowings - - - - - Accrued Expense & Other Liabilities 7,471 7,628 6,902 8,244 6,897 Total Liabilities $ 1,241,824 $ 1,171,945 $ 1,175,974 $ 1,124,609 $ 1,106,770 Common Stock and Surplus $ 62,442 $ 62,316 $ 62,224 $ 48,090 $ 48,009 Retained Earnings 51,163 48,228 44,959 41,876 38,917 AOCI (4,322 ) (4,444 ) (4,150 ) (4,774 ) (6,221 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 109,283 $ 106,099 $ 103,032 $ 85,191 $ 80,705 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,351,107 $ 1,278,045 $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 $ 1,187,475

Income Statement Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended

Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2025 Interest Income Loans $ 15,219 $ 14,411 $ 14,194 $ 13,803 $ 13,241 $ 29,630 $ 25,789 Securities 2,536 2,217 2,377 2,665 1,869 4,753 3,686 Total Interest Income $ 17,755 $ 16,629 $ 16,571 $ 16,468 $ 15,110 $ 34,384 $ 29,476 Interest Expense Deposits $ 6,341 $ 5,636 $ 5,960 $ 6,269 $ 5,460 $ 11,977 $ 10,621 Borrowings 329 329 346 350 316 658 563 Total Interest Expense $ 6,670 $ 5,965 $ 6,305 $ 6,620 $ 5,775 $ 12,634 $ 11,184 Net Interest Income $ 11,085 $ 10,664 $ 10,265 $ 9,848 $ 9,334 $ 21,749 $ 18,292 Provision for Credit Losses $ 390 $ 460 $ 485 $ 430 $ 480 $ 850 $ 815 Noninterest Income Bank Owned Life Insurance $ 99 $ 100 $ 100 $ 99 $ 97 $ 200 $ 196 ATM, Debit, and Merchant fees 268 226 234 240 230 494 431 Service Charge Revenue 139 153 158 166 167 292 341 Gain on Sale of Loans 70 75 101 100 90 145 138 Other 27 54 51 51 18 81 106 Total Noninterest Income $ 604 $ 608 $ 645 $ 657 $ 602 $ 1,212 $ 1,213 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 4,420 $ 4,207 $ 4,128 $ 4,082 $ 4,004 $ 8,627 $ 7,944 Occupancy & Equipment 638 639 610 574 591 1,277 1,185 Data Processing 905 738 724 687 665 1,643 1,395 Other 1,544 1,022 1,000 1,002 996 2,567 1,981 Total Noninterest Expense $ 7,507 $ 6,606 $ 6,462 $ 6,345 $ 6,256 $ 14,114 $ 12,505 Income Before Taxes $ 3,791 $ 4,206 $ 3,964 $ 3,730 $ 3,200 $ 7,997 $ 6,185 Income Tax Expense $ 856 $ 937 $ 880 $ 771 $ 685 $ 1,793 $ 1,292 Net Income (GAAP) $ 2,935 $ 3,269 $ 3,083 $ 2,959 $ 2,516 $ 6,204 $ 4,893 Adjustment for the after-tax effect of merger expenses $ 413 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 413 $ - Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 3,348 $ 3,269 $ 3,083 $ 2,959 $ 2,516 $ 6,617 $ 4,893

Yield Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Assets

















Earning Assets

















Interest Bearing Deposits $ 207,959 $ 1,901 3.67 % $ 169,556 $ 1,539 3.68 % $ 106,804 $ 1,164 4.37 % Securities 85,449 635 2.97 % 90,001 679 3.02 % 94,560 705 2.98 % Loans, incl. fees 980,852 15,219 6.22 % 958,150 14,411 6.10 % 875,458 13,241 6.07 % Total Earning Assets $ 1,274,260 $ 17,755 5.59 % $ 1,217,708 $ 16,629 5.54 % $ 1,076,821 $ 15,110 5.63 % Cash and Due From Banks 8,644 10,193 8,992 Other Assets 25,086 25,857 21,896 Total assets $ 1,307,990 $ 1,253,758 $ 1,107,709 Liabilities Interest-Bearing Liabilities Deposits $ 980,532 $ 6,341 2.59 % $ 928,824 5,636 2.46 % $ 836,940 $ 5,460 2.62 % Borrowings - - - - - - - - - Subordinated Debentures 22,000 329 5.99 % 22,000 329 6.06 % 20,000 316 6.34 % Total Interest -Bearing Liabilities $ 1,002,532 $ 6,670 2.67 % $ 950,824 $ 5,965 2.54 % $ 856,940 $ 5,775 2.70 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 189,528 190,025 164,278 Other Liabilities 7,302 6,949 6,591 Shareholders' Equity 108,628 105,960 79,899 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,307,990 $ 1,253,758 $ 1,107,709 Cost of Deposits, incl. noninterest deposits 2.17 % 2.04 % 2.19 % Cost of Funds, incl. noninterest deposits 2.24 % 2.12 % 2.27 % Net Interest Margin 3.49 % 3.55 % 3.48 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance and financial condition. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operating performance and tangible capital position. The tables below provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



For the For the For the For the For the

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Reconciliation for Adjustments to Exclude the After-Tax

Effect of Merger Expenses









Net Income (GAAP) $ 2,935 $ 3,269 $ 2,516 $ 6,204 $ 4,893 Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 413 - - 413 - Net Income Excl. After-Tax Effect of Merger Exp. (Non-GAAP) $ 3,348 $ 3,269 $ 2,516 $ 6,617 $ 4,893 Basic Earnings Per Share (GAAP) $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 0.05 - - 0.05 - Basic Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.88 $ 0.78 Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP) $ 0.39 $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 0.82 $ 0.78 Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 0.05 - - 0.05 - Diluted Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 0.88 $ 0.78 Return On Average Assets (GAAP) 0.89 % 1.02 % 0.88 % 0.96 % 0.87 % Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.00 % Return On Average Assets (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP) 1.02 % 1.02 % 0.88 % 1.02 % 0.87 % Return On Average Equity (GAAP) 10.90 % 12.51 % 12.63 % 11.69 % 12.49 % Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 1.53 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.78 % 0.00 % Return On Average Equity (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP) 12.44 % 12.51 % 12.63 % 12.47 % 12.49 % Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 64.17 % 58.54 % 62.88 % 61.41 % 64.03 % Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses -3.53 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -1.80 % 0.00 % Efficiency Ratio (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP) 60.63 % 58.54 % 62.88 % 59.61 % 64.03 % June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share Book Value per Share (GAAP) $ 14.50 $ 14.13 $ 13.73 $ 13.51 $ 12.80 Effect to adjust for intangible assets (incl. goodwill) (0.41 ) (0.41 ) (0.41 ) (0.49 ) (0.49 ) Tangible Book Value Per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 14.09 $ 13.72 $ 13.32 $ 13.02 $ 12.31

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the Bank holding Company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Orangeburg, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service. It offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Orangeburg, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

# # #

Contact:

Russell Vedder

Title: EVP/CFO

Phone: (843) 839-5662

Fax: (843) 839-5699

SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/coastal-carolina-bancshares-inc.-announces-second-quarter-results-1197802