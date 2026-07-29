Epique Realty: The Epique Era Crosses Borders: Epique Announces Expansion into Mexico

Epique Appoints Cross-Border Luminary Susan McKenna as Country Broker

PUERTO VALLARTA, MX / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Right off the galvanic momentum of its 2026 PowerCON takeover in New York City, Epique Realty is thrilled to announce its official expansion into Mexico. As Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Company, one of the fastest-growing cloud-based brokerages in history, Epique is extending its revolutionary, agent-first model beyond U.S. borders again, bringing its incomparable technological support, radical generosity, and comprehensive free benefits to the Mexican real estate market.

Leading this monumental international venture is Susan McKenna, who was officially appointed as Epique Realty's Country Broker for Mexico. A powerhouse in cross-border Mexico-U.S. real estate investments, McKenna brings over 25 years of exceptional experience spanning real estate, hospitality, and brand-driven growth. As a former CMO, legal advisor, and marketing strategist for world-class brands, McKenna is uniquely equipped with the digital fluency, legal depth, and operational discipline required to introduce Epique's disruptive model to a new global territory.

"We are so excited to expand into Mexico. This is a huge leap forward in our global growth strategy, and I'm thrilled about the energy we're bringing to this market," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "At Epique, we are all about empowering our agents with the best tools, resources, and support to help them thrive, no matter where they're licensed. With Susan McKenna leading the charge, we're going to make a significant impact and set new standards for real estate in Mexico."

"Mexico represents one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the world, and this expansion brings our North American network more closely together, strengthening our presence in key feeder markets that matter most to agents and clients alike. Susan's leadership and deep market expertise make her the ideal partner to build something lasting here, and I look forward to supporting this growth as we continue to redefine what a global brokerage can be," comments Jason Riveiro, Global Growth Advisor.

Susan is an AMPI-certified associate, with the AMPI Compostela Section and AMPI National Chapters in Mexico, a member of the National Association of Realtors, International and licensed in Jalisco's official SEDECO-accredited registry for real estate professionals under Folio SEDECO 34295/2026. She will oversee all Epique's operations in Mexico, leveraging the company's proprietary, award-winning Epique.ai platform to elevate agent potential across the region.

"Launching a disruptive model in a new country requires a leader with profound operational vision and an innate understanding of the local landscape," said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder at Epique. "Susan's rare mix of commercial and residential expertise, combined with her executive marketing background, makes her the perfect strategic partner. She knows exactly how to build value through innovation, and she is going to flawlessly execute our cloud-based expansion throughout Mexico."

Epique's launch in Mexico builds on the company's massive recent international momentum, following the successful expansion into Canada and Australia, and the formation of EpiqueX, which continues to target global growth Agents in Mexico will soon have access to a brokerage built around transparency, agent ownership, and a culture of true support.

"What makes Epique so special isn't just our technology; it's our heart," added Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder at Epique. "Susan embodies the integrity, dedication, and forward-thinking spirit of the Epique family. Expanding into Mexico means we can now offer our life-changing benefits and unwavering support to an entirely new demographic of hardworking agents. We are absolutely overjoyed to welcome Susan and the future agents of Epique Mexico to our family."

Susan is also the co-owner of one of Puerto Vallarta's few women-owned and the only openly Lesbian-owned real estate brokerages, proudly built alongside her wife and business partner. Together, they have created a diverse, inclusive, and relationship-driven company rooted in professionalism, representation, and empowerment for both clients and agents alike. As a proud female entrepreneur, Susan is especially passionate about helping women, LGBTQ+ individuals, expats, retirees, and investors feel seen, supported, and confident while navigating major life and financial decisions in Mexico.

"Mexico doesn't need another brokerage. It deserves a better one. We're not here to build the biggest brokerage in Mexico. We're here to redefine what's possible for agents by bringing the people-first, technology-driven model that's transforming our industry. With world-class AI, unmatched agent benefits, cross-border collaboration, and a culture grounded in trust, we're building the brokerage Mexico deserves. Because before the transaction, trust is a must," reports Susan.

Whether buying, selling, investing, relocating, or joining the Shoreline team, Susan's mission remains the same: helping people build meaningful futures through smart real estate decisions backed by experience, integrity, and vision.

Additional details on the Mexican market rollout and agent onboarding will be announced in the coming months.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is an agent-owned, tech-first cloud brokerage that is redefining the real estate industry's value proposition. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and continuing to expand globally, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing over 100 unheard-of free, extensive benefits, an award-winning, proprietary Epique.ai platform, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique democratizes success and fosters a highly equitable, supportive ecosystem for real estate professionals. Epique is fundamentally transforming and redefining the future of real estate. For more information, visit epique.com. #BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/the-epique-era-crosses-borders-epique-announces-expansion-into-mexico-1197797