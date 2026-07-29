Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has advanced its strategy, "The NEXT Chapter to Net Zero 2050," through five key implementation pillars - "5 Engines to Net Zero" - under the theme 'Accelerating Collaborative Action towards Net Zero 2050.' The initiative aims to accelerate the transition of Thailand's cement industry toward a low-carbon future, while elevating its role as a Climate Solution Partner, in alignment with Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap, a shared industry commitment.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2026 - Amid growing climate pressures and intensifying global competition, Thailand's cement industry is accelerating its transformation by integrating policy, technology, innovation, energy transition, circular economy, and digitalization into practical implementation; enhancing competitiveness while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Mr. Surachai Nimla-or, Chairman of TCMA, stated that "The NEXT Chapter" represents a critical inflection point for the industry, guided by the principle of being "competitive, growth-oriented, and low-carbon." TCMA is advancing this transition through five key engines:
The implementation of the 5 Engines to Net Zero reflects the industry's transition from a traditional producer to a solution provider in addressing climate change, reinforcing the role of Thailand's cement industry as a key driver in the country's pathway toward Net Zero 2050.
Hashtag: TCMA TCMAat20 TCMAinAction TCMAtoNetZero2050 NextChapterNetZero ClimateSolutionPartner CementDecarbonization
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News Source: Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA)
29/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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