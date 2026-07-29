Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) ("EMN" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a progress update on recent engagement at its Chvaletice Manganese Project (the "Project") in the Czech Republic, manganese market developments, director update, and the timing of the Company's 2026 annual general meeting.



US Ambassador Visit to the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic

The Company continues to advance the only vertically integrated source of high-purity manganese products in Europe and North America for battery, energy storage, technology and defence applications. EMN also maintains active engagement with prospective customers, strategic partners, and government stakeholders in Europe and North America.

As part of that engagement, EMN hosted U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Nicholas Merrick for a visit of the Chvaletice high-purity manganese project on July 23, 2026. Ambassador Merrick toured the Project site and Demonstration Plant and received an update from the Company's leadership on the Project's planned development and its potential to contribute to secure, resilient and responsible supply of high-purity manganese.

Image: front row, immediate left - Director of EMN Subsidiary, Jan Votava, with U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Nicholas Merrick (middle front row).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11453/307057_66ccafaf8449fb6b_001full.jpg

The visit highlighted the Project's potential to become a strategically important source of high-purity manganese for customers across the battery, energy storage, technology and defence sectors in the United States and Europe, including the opportunity for earlier product delivery from the Demonstration Plant.

An integrated high-purity manganese producer in Europe would represent an allied source, reduced geopolitical risk, greater resilience for strategic industries, and a step towards critical minerals supply chains less dependent on any single country. The Chvaletice high-purity manganese project is well positioned to support strategic sectors, growth and economic security in North America and Europe and continues to engage with prospective customers and strategic financing partners globally.

The Company is grateful for the US Ambassador's visit; however, it should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the Project or of the Company.

Manganese Market



The significance of Czech high-purity manganese production was recently recognized in the International Energy Agency's Global Critical Minerals Outlook 20261 (the "IEA Report"). The IEA Report projects that the Czech Republic could account for approximately 5% of global high-purity manganese production capacity by 2035, highlighting the potential importance of the Project within an increasingly strategic and concentrated global market. The International Energy Agency also expects battery-grade manganese product demand to double by 2040, reflecting the growing deployment of manganese-rich chemistries.

The IEA Report stated that in several markets, including for manganese, virtually all supply growth over the past two years came from the dominant supplier China, and the average share of the top refining country rose to 72% in 2025, up from 70% in 2023. The IEA Report also found that supply concentration, export restrictions and declining investment (with critical mineral investment falling 9% in 2025) have turned mineral supply risk into an immediate economic threat.

These market developments show that high-purity manganese is becoming increasingly relevant to the transition toward lower-cost, diversified and higher-performance battery supply chains, including chemistries designed to reduce reliance on nickel and cobalt while preserving energy density and safety performance.

Director Updates



James Connolly has now formally joined the Board of Directors after receiving his Australian Director Identification Number. Mr. Connolly brings extensive capital projects, operations, financing and public company experience to the Board, strengthening EMN's strategic capabilities as it advances the Project and engages with customers, partners and financing counterparties.

Dr. David Dreisinger has resigned as a Director as of July 29, 2026 and will continue to support the Company in a consultant role. The Board of Directors expresses its sincere appreciation to Dr. Dreisinger for his many years of dedicated service, technical leadership and valuable guidance, including his important contributions to the development and advancement of the Chvaletice Manganese Project.

Annual General Meeting Timing

The Company has received an extension from the British Columbia Registrar of Companies to hold its annual general meeting no later than November 15, 2026. The extension provides EMN with additional flexibility to align its AGM with key business priorities. EMN will provide shareholders with a further update on the AGM date in due course.

Martina Blahova, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

"We were honoured to welcome Ambassador Merrick to Chvaletice and to provide a first-hand view of the Project, our Demonstration Plant and the high-purity manganese products we intend to deliver to North American and European customers. The visit comes at an important stage in the Project's development and reflects the growing recognition of Chvaletice's potential role in diversification and strengthening high-purity manganese supply chains. EMN looks forward to continuing its engagement with the United States as it advances the Project towards development."

Authorised for release by the President and CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE:E06) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe's only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.

The Chvaletice Manganese Project aims to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union. With its Demonstration Plant having produced on-spec products, Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe's first domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals.



Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX.

Website: www.mn25.ca

Follow us on: LinkedIn | X | YouTube

Click Here to Subscribe to our mailing list for updates

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, its Chvaletice Project, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company.

Forward looking statements include statements about any benefits of the US Ambassador's visit, the Project's potential to become a strategically important source of high-purity manganese for customers across the battery, energy storage, technology and defence sectors, statements about the International Energy Agency's Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2026 and any related forecasts, statements about the manganese market, including that market developments, including that high-purity manganese is becoming increasingly relevant to the transition toward lower-cost, diversified and higher-performance battery supply chains, including chemistries designed to reduce reliance on nickel and cobalt while preserving energy density and safety performance, statements regarding any benefits of director changes, statements regarding timing of the Company's next AGM, the Company's ability to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishment of a traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union, and the Company's ability to meet rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals. All forward-looking statements are made based on the Company's current beliefs, including various assumptions made by the Company, including that the Chvaletice Project will be developed and operate in accordance with current plans, that the Company will be able to raise the financing that it requires, and that it will meet conditions of its secured credit facility.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to maintaining necessary licenses or permits; risks related to acquisition of surface rights; risks related to granting security and conditions of the Company's secured financing; securing sufficient offtake agreements; the inability to achieve acceptable financing or any government funding; the potential for unknown or unexpected events to cause contractual conditions to not be satisfied; developments in EV (Electric Vehicles) battery markets and chemistries; and risks related to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, changes in laws or regulations; and regulation by various governmental agencies. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended September 30, 2025, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

1 IEA, Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2026, July 2026, www.iea.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307057

Source: Euro Manganese Inc.