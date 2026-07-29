JUST FOR LAUGHS CLOSES ONE OF ITS BIGGEST EDITIONS TO DATE

Highlights from the 2026 Just For Laughs Montreal Festival:
- The presence of David Letterman, making his first-ever visit to Montréal, Jerry Seinfeld and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (as Gala host), as well as appearances by Nurse John, Jordan Jensen, Lucy Darling, and Tiffany Haddish.
- The event concert featuring "Weird Al" Yankovic, the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time, closed the major free outdoor shows with the largest audience ever recorded at Just For Laughs.
- The New Faces program further solidified its reputation as one of comedy's most influential discovery platforms, connecting emerging artists with key industry decision-makers while giving audiences the opportunity to discover the next generation of comedic talent before they break through. This year's showcase proved its impact once again, with New Faces performers Ainsley Bailey and Gary Simons earning bookings on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the show's stand-up booker, Michael Cox, saw them on stage during this year's.
- ComedyPRO, the global hub for the comedy industry, brought together 800 industry professionals from around the world and featured the Just For Laughs Awards Gala, opened to the public for the first time, honouring Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Atsuko Okatsuka, Chris Fleming, Lisa Gilroy, and Bruce Hills.
- The major musical production Les Misérables, with more than 50,000 tickets sold.
Major Attendance and Economic Impact
- $37 million contributing to cultural and the economic growth
- Nearly 175,000 festival attendees for indoor venues.
- Massive outdoor attendance in the heart of downtown Montreal.
- More than 1,200 artists and industry professionals.
- Nearly 25 venues and performance spaces across Montreal.
- 61 television episodes distributed by 15 broadcasters in Canada and internationally.
- More than 90 million followers across the Festival's digital platforms.
- The Just For Laughs Group generates more than 8,000 direct jobs annually, in addition to numerous indirect jobs.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/just-for-laughs-closes-one-of-its-biggest-editions-to-date-302837221.html
© 2026 PR Newswire