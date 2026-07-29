The Rising Cost of Flying: What Passengers Are Paying Beyond the Airfare

Research by 1ST Airport Taxis

Survey Period: 1 January 2026 30 June 2026

Report Published: 19 July 2026

1ST Airport Taxis:

Executive Summary

The UK Airport Cost Factor Report 2026, conducted by 1ST Airport Taxis, reveals that rising airport-related costs are becoming one of the biggest frustrations for travellers.

The survey analysed 15,000 completed airport transfer journeys to and from major UK airports during the first six months of 2026. Following each completed journey, passengers were invited to participate in an online survey, generating 4,119 responses, representing a 27.5% response rate

Passengers identified three major cost concerns:

42% believe increasing airport drop-off charges are the biggest unnecessary travel expense.

believe increasing airport drop-off charges are the biggest unnecessary travel expense. 33% are concerned about rising Air Passenger Duty (APD), increasing ticket prices.

are concerned about rising Air Passenger Duty (APD), increasing ticket prices. 25% reported poor experiences with ride-sharing services due to surge pricing and unexpected charges.

The findings suggest travellers are increasingly considering the total cost of travel, not simply the airfare.

Key Findings

Issue Percentage of Respondents Airport drop-off ("Kiss-and-Fly") charges 42% Higher Air Passenger Duty (APD) 33% Ride-share surge pricing and extra charges 25%

1. Airport Drop-off Charges Become Biggest Passenger Concern

For the first time, airport forecourt charges have become the single largest airport-related cost concern.

Passengers reported frustration that simply being dropped off outside a terminal can now cost £7-£10 at several UK airports.

During the last 12 months, average charges across major airports have increased by approximately one-third.

Many respondents described these fees as:

Hidden travel costs

Difficult to avoid

Poor value for short visits

Increasing overall holiday costs

Airport Drop-off Charge Changes

Airport July 2025 July 2026 Increase Heathrow £6.00 £7.00 +42.9% Stansted £7.00 £10.00 +42.9% Luton £5.00 £7.00 +40.00% Bristol £7.00 £8.50 +21.4% Leeds Bradford £7.00 £8.00 +14.3% London City Free £8.00 New charge introduced Bournemouth £5.00 £8.00 +60.0% Gatwick £7.00 £10.00 +16.7% Edinburg £6.00 £8.50 +41.7% Birmingham £6.00 £7.00 +16.7%

2. Air Passenger Duty Remains a Major Cost Pressure

The survey found 33% of passengers are increasingly concerned about higher Air Passenger Duty (APD).

Recent increases mean some passengers now pay up to £30 more per ticket, depending on the route and travel class.

Respondents believe these increases are making family holidays, long-haul travel and business trips noticeably more expensive.

3. Ride-sharing Costs Continue to Frustrate Travellers

One quarter (25%) of respondents reported negative experiences when booking airport transport using ride-sharing apps.

The most common complaints included:

Unexpected surge pricing

Higher fares during busy periods

Prices changing after checking the app

Difficulty finding available drivers

Lack of fare certainty

Many travellers said they now prefer pre-booked fixed-price airport transfers to avoid unpredictable costs.

Expert Commentary

"The cost of travelling no longer starts when passengers buy an airline ticket. Our research shows travellers are increasingly affected by a series of additional charges before they even reach the terminal.

Airport access fees, government taxes and unpredictable transport pricing are collectively increasing the real cost of flying. As these costs continue to rise, transparency and predictable pricing are becoming more important than ever."

- Wajid Hussain, Founder CEO, 1ST Airport Taxis

Survey Methodology

Research organisation: 1ST Airport Taxis

1ST Airport Taxis Survey period: 1 January 30 June 2026

1 January 30 June 2026 Completed airport journeys analysed: 15,000

15,000 Survey responses: 4,119

4,119 Response rate: 27.5%

27.5% Coverage: Passengers travelling to and from major UK airports

Passengers travelling to and from major UK airports Method: Online customer survey completed after each airport transfer

Online customer survey completed after each airport transfer Percentages rounded to the nearest whole number.

Headline Statistics

15,000 completed airport journeys analysed

completed airport journeys analysed 4,119 passenger responses

passenger responses 42% say airport drop-off charges are their biggest additional travel cost

say airport drop-off charges are their biggest additional travel cost 33% are concerned about rising Air Passenger Duty

are concerned about rising Air Passenger Duty 25% dislike unpredictable ride-share pricing

dislike unpredictable ride-share pricing Drop-off charges reached £10 at Gatwick and Stansted

at Gatwick and Stansted London City introduced an £8 terminal drop-off fee

terminal drop-off fee Bournemouth recorded the largest percentage increase (60%

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728246280/en/

Contacts:

media contact email: press@1stairporttaxis.co.uk

aadil@1stairporttaxis.co.uk