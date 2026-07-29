Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation: 2026 Yinghua Fellowship Summer Camp Brings Together Young Leaders from the UK and China

GUANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Yinghua Fellowship Summer Camp, jointly launched by the Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation and leading higher education institutions, including Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Sun Yat-sen University, and Westlake University, recently has successfully concluded. Over three weeks, 51 delegates from eight leading universities in China and the UK participated in an immersive academic journey.

Beginning in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and continuing through Hangzhou and Shanghai before concluding in Beijing, the participants explored China's innovation ecosystem alongside its rich cultural heritage. Through exchanges on smart manufacturing, the digital economy, financial regulation, and traditional culture, they broadened their perspectives and fostered meaningful cross-cultural dialogue. The core task, "Future City Impression" served as the central project throughout the programme. Delegates explored how AI can address real-world challenges in manufacturing, healthcare, disaster relief, and smart transportation. Drawing on their observations, the groups developed proposals combining Eastern and Western perspectives to address urban development challenges, while integrating considerations of technology ethics, cultural preservation, and social equity. Breaking down national and disciplinary barriers, the camp brought participants together in seven mixed groups, prioritising collaboration over passive observation. The programme featured a series of high-level forums, including the Youth Forum on AI and Global Governance at Sun Yat-sen University, the "Future Civilisation Sandbox" at Westlake University, the Fudan University Exchange Session, and the 4th International Youth Dialogue at Tsinghua University. UN Resident Coordinator in China Stephen Jackson, Director of the UN Secretary-General's Office for Fulfilling the Future Pact Themba Kalua, and Chen Song, Director-General of the Policy Planning Department at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, joined university leaders including Tsinghua University Executive Vice President Zeng Rong, Sun Yat-sen University Deputy Party Secretary Zhang Qi, Westlake University President Shi Yigong, and Fudan University Education Development Foundation Vice Chairman Jin Haiyan.

Industrial visits to Xiaopeng Motors, DJI, and Geely factories showcased China's smart manufacturing advances, while sessions at Westlake and Fudan University's Institute of Brain Science highlighted the long-term commitment required for fundamental research.

Beyond the academic programme, immersive experiences-from Cantonese cuisine and oil-paper umbrella crafting to boating on West Lake and exploring the Forbidden City-revealed that culture is a living practice, not a static exhibit.

The programme concluded by strengthening UK-China youth collaboration, inspiring participants to advance innovation, mutual understanding and joint solutions to shared global challenges together.

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