A research team led by scientists at Gdansk University of Technology in Poland has developed a fabrication strategy for semitransparent perovskite solar cells (ST-PSCs) that protects the perovskite stack during indium tin oxide (ITO) sputtering. At the core of the strategy is the introduction of a solution-processed tin oxide (SnO2) buffer layer between the phenyl-C61-butyric acid methyl ester (PCBM) electron transport layer (ETL) and the sputtered rear ITO electrode. "The main novelty of our work is the development of highly efficient and operationally stable semitransparent p-i-n perovskite ...

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