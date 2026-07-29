OneChronos today announced the production launch of its European trading venues, OneChronos Markets UK Limited and OneChronos Markets NL B.V., providing institutional investors with access to pan-European equities and equity-like instruments through a fundamentally different approach to market design and best execution.

The launch represents the next milestone in OneChronos' international growth strategy, extending its distinctive market model into Europe through fully authorised UK and EU Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs). The venues provide institutional investors, brokers and liquidity providers with an additional destination for trading pan-European equities and equity-like securities, supporting increasingly sophisticated best execution objectives.

Full production trading begins today with a strong pipeline of Day One subscribers already connected and prepared to participate, representing leading global investment banks, agency brokers and institutional trading firms. Additional participants are expected to onboard throughout the coming months as liquidity continues to develop across the two venues.

"With the launch of our UK and EU regulated MTFs, OneChronos takes another step forward as a multi-asset, multi-geography trading venue operator," said Adam Sherlock, CEO of OneChronos Markets NL B.V. "We're excited to bring market participants in the region greater choice in where and how they trade, and we look forward to working closely with the industry as liquidity continues to grow."

Building on the success of the OneChronos ATS platform in the United States, the European business combines the widely adopted Periodic Auction trading mechanism with a next-generation matching model founded on mathematical optimisation, auction theory and expressive trading.

Rather than prioritising speed alone, the OneChronos market is designed around a simple principle: quality over speed

"Today marks an important milestone for OneChronos as we extend our market model into Europe," said Scott Bradley, CEO of OneChronos Markets UK Limited. "We believe market structure should focus on delivering the highest quality execution outcomes rather than simply rewarding the fastest participant. By combining the familiarity of periodic auctions with mathematical optimisation and expressive trading techniques, we are introducing a genuinely differentiated execution venue that is designed around investor outcomes, fairness and efficient liquidity formation."

The OneChronos MTFs solve for the optimal outcome across all eligible orders submitted to each auction, seeking to maximise overall execution quality while allowing market participants to express richer trading preferences than traditional market models permit. The result is an innovative marketplace designed to improve liquidity formation while helping participants achieve better execution outcomes.

Unlike conventional auction matching engines that evaluate orders sequentially on a price-time basis, the OneChronos MTFs evaluate the set of eligible orders simultaneously using advanced mathematical optimisation techniques. This enables the market to identify trading opportunities that would potentially otherwise remain undiscovered, and is designed to create additional opportunities for price improvement, larger executable size and enhanced liquidity interaction.

The European launch reflects continued demand from market participants for innovative execution models capable of addressing increasingly complex trading objectives while complementing existing exchange and MTF ecosystems. As adoption grows, OneChronos expects its European venues to become an increasingly important component of institutional execution strategies.

About OneChronos

OneChronos is building the bazaar for agentic systems, starting in capital markets, where its matching markets routinely account for more than 1% of notional U.S. equity market volume. By bringing together auction theory, distributed systems, artificial intelligence, and deep market structure expertise, OneChronos helps humans and agentic systems transact more efficiently, improve how value is allocated, and, ultimately, increase global GDP.

The OneChronos group of companies operate regulated trading venues in both the United States and Europe. It recently launched FX Spot trading in March this year, and focuses on delivering innovative market structure solutions that place execution quality ahead of execution speed. Global multi-asset plans continue in 2027 with a planned rollout of the model in Japan and a move into Rates in the U.S., including US Treasuries.

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