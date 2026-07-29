POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH: POLYTECH announces the availability of its full Microthane* portfolio

Our Microthane* surface is available in both our standard EasyFit gel and our lightweight B-Lite gel

DIEBURG, Germany, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics today announced the availability of its full Microthane* portfolio.

Following confirmation by its Notified Body, POLYTECH is continuing the phased market introduction of its full Microthane* portfolio: Microthane* implants are available in both the standard EasyFit Gel and the lightweight B-Lite gel.

With a global footprint spanning more than 90 countries and over 40 years of experience in the field of silicone implants, the company continues to develop technologies that support surgeons and the patients they care for in both aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery.

One Microthane* surface. Two implant technologies

The proven Microthane* surface technology relies on an updated manufacturing process resulting in a flat posterior surface and smooth edge transition. Surgeons can choose between implants featuring the standard EasyFit Gel or the lightweight B-Lite gel, allowing them to select the solution best suited to each patient's clinical needs.

B-Lite Microthane*: combining two established technologies

B-Lite Microthane* combines the tissue adherence and implant stability associated with the Microthane* surface1 with B-Lite lightweight gel technology. Weighing up to 30% less than conventional silicone implants of equivalent size, form and function, B-Lite implants reduce stress on surrounding tissues2. Together, reduced tissue stress and strong tissue adherence3 may contribute to stable, predictable long-term surgical outcomes.

Advantages in breast reconstruction

The combination of the Microthane* surface and B-Lite lightweight gel offers important advantages in breast reconstruction. Published clinical evidence has demonstrated low rates of capsular contracture and reoperation with Microthane* implants in reconstructive procedures.4, 5 Combined with the reduced weight of B-Lite implants, the technology supports implant stability, reduces tissue stress and may contribute to long-term patient outcomes.

Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich, CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, said:

"Surgeons around the world have long embraced the unique combination of Microthane* and B-Lite, and we are delighted to make our full Microthane* portfolio available. By offering our Microthane* surface with both our standard EasyFit Gel and our lightweight B-Lite gel, we continue to provide surgeons with innovative technologies that support predictable long-term outcomes in both aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery."

Continuous innovation remains a long-term commitment at POLYTECH. By combining engineering excellence, manufacturing precision and scientific collaboration, the company continues to invest in technologies that support surgeons and their patients, contributing to the advancement of breast implant surgery.

About POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH is a Germany-based medical technology company specialising in breast aesthetics, reconstruction, and body contouring. With a global footprint in over 90 countries, the company is trusted by surgeons and patients worldwide. POLYTECH combines in-house research and development, manufacturing expertise and professional education to support clinical practice in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company develops and manufactures all breast implants at its headquarters in Dieburg, Germany.

References

Montemurro et al., PRS Global Open. 2025. doi:10.1097/GOX.0000000000007117 Govrin-Yehudain et al., Aesthetic Surgery Journal. 2015. doi:10.1093/asj/sjv080 De Vita et al., Clinical Breast Cancer. 2022. doi: 10.1016/j.clbc.2022.03.005. Caimi et al., Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum. 2025. doi:10.1093/asjof/ojaf162 Loreti et al., The Breast. 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.breast.2020.09.009.

*Microthane implants are manufactured according to the process described under patent application EP26184379.1 of 10 June 2026.

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