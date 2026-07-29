Alira Health Establishes Annabel de Maria Memorial Scholarship to Inspire the Next Generation of Healthcare Leaders

Annual scholarship continues the vision of Alira Health's late Chief Patient Officer by supporting future leaders committed to improving healthcare and patient outcomes

BARCELONA, Spain, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health today announced the Annabel de Maria Memorial Scholarship Program, an annual initiative created to continue the legacy of Annabel de Maria, who served as the company's Chief Patient Officer.

Each year, the program will provide a scholarship to one outstanding student pursuing an eligible healthcare-related program. During its inaugural year, students from ESADE Business School and EADA Business School will have the opportunity to apply through their respective schools. Following an initial review by each institution, nominated candidates will be evaluated by an independent selection committee comprising distinguished leaders from the healthcare, life sciences, patient engagement, and academic communities.

Launching the program in Barcelona carries special meaning. While Annabel's influence extended across the global healthcare community, Barcelona was the city she called home for much of her career. As Alira Health's Chief Patient Officer, she championed the integration of patients' perspectives into healthcare innovation, helping establish patient engagement as a cornerstone of the company's mission. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Annabel was deeply committed to developing others. She generously shared her knowledge, mentored colleagues throughout their careers, and encouraged healthcare professionals to challenge convention while never losing sight of the people they served. That commitment to helping others grow is at the heart of this scholarship.

"Annabel shaped countless careers through her generosity, mentorship, and unwavering belief in others," said Giulia Pierini, Partner, Patient Engagement and Advocacy. "She devoted herself to helping people grow, never seeking recognition for herself. Establishing this scholarship is a fitting way to honor her legacy by supporting the next generation of healthcare leaders."

The scholarship reflects the values Annabel championed throughout her career: putting patients first, investing in future leaders, and advancing healthcare through empathy, innovation, and collaboration. It seeks to recognize students who demonstrate academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, leadership, and determination to create meaningful change for patients.

Applications will be coordinated through ESADE and EADA, with each institution reviewing submissions and nominating candidates for final consideration. The recipient will be selected by an independent committee representing healthcare, life sciences, patient engagement, and academia, including:

Laura Christen

Mercedes Prior

Begonya Nafria Escalera



Alira Health intends for the Annabel de Maria Memorial Scholarship Program to become a lasting tribute to Annabel's commitment to patient-centered healthcare while helping develop future leaders who will bring innovation, compassion, and purpose to the healthcare ecosystem.

Students interested in applying should contact the admissions offices at ESADE or EADA for application details, eligibility requirements, and timelines.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global advisory firm dedicated to helping healthcare and life sciences organizations innovate and improve patient outcomes. Through integrated consulting, clinical, regulatory, market access, and technology services, Alira Health partners with organizations across the healthcare ecosystem to accelerate innovation and deliver meaningful impact for patients. For more information, visit alirahealth.com.

Alira Health: Susan Irving - susan.irving@alirahealth.com