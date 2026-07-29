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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 08:30 Uhr
66 Leser
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German High Street Properties A/S: Value adjustment of properties

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, July 29, 2026

Announcement no. 298

Value adjustment of properties

The Company's Board of Directors has assessed the German real estate portfolio at EUR 80.0 million and the Danish real estate portfolio at EUR 3.6 million as of 30 June 2026, resulting in a total negative fair market value adjustment of EUR 1.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 and a total fair market value of the Group's property portfolio of EUR 83.6 million as of 30 June 2026.

The decrease in property values during the second quarter of 2026 is primarily attributable to a combination of higher yield requirements for German high street properties and a significant slowdown in the number of the German property transactions. This development has been driven by the current geopolitical situation, general economic uncertainty, the risk of potentially higher interest rates, and declining consumer confidence.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.