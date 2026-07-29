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WKN: 899827 | ISIN: FI0009005870 | Ticker-Symbol: K34
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 09:00
27,140 Euro
-0,59 % -0,160
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,56026,60010:42
26,56026,62010:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
72 Leser
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Konecranes Oyj: Change in the Konecranes Leadership Team: Mara Zavagno appointed Executive Vice President, People & Culture

KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JULY 29, 2026 at 9.00 EEST

Change in the Konecranes Leadership Team: Mara Zavagno appointed Executive Vice President, People & Culture

Konecranes appoints Mara Zavagno as Executive Vice President, People & Culture as of 1 October 2026. She will join the Konecranes Leadership Team and report to President and CEO Marko Tulokas.

She will succeed Konecranes' current Executive Vice President, People & Culture, Anneli Karkovirta, who will retire, as announced earlier this year. Anneli Karkovirta will step down from the Konecranes Leadership Team on 1 August 2026.

Mara Zavagno (b. 1973) is currently Vice President, People & Culture in the Industrial Equipment Business Area and Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer on group level. She joined Konecranes in 2017 in conjunction with the Terex MHPS acquisition. Before Konecranes, she held several senior Human Resources leadership positions at Terex Corporation and Sanitec Group. She has a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Economics from the University of Padova, Italy.

"I am very pleased that we found such an excellent successor for our People & Culture leadership from within the company. Mara Zavagno has extensive experience from all our Business Areas in several countries, and as a Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer, she has systematically developed Konecranes' diversity culture to meet the best industry standards. Her background and experience will greatly complement the Konecranes Leadership Team, and she will be a key contributor to Konecranes' strategic ambitions. At the same time, I would like to warmly thank Anneli Karkovirta for her commitment and contribution to Konecranes over the past twelve years, and for growing such an excellent successor to take on her role," says President and CEO Marko Tulokas.

"I am humbled and excited to take on this new role at Konecranes. Throughout my career, working with people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives has reinforced my belief that inclusion, trust, and diversity of thought are essential drivers of innovation, growth, and transformation. In times of profound change, these qualities help organizations build resilience, navigate complexity, and create sustainable value. Konecranes' values resonate strongly with my own leadership philosophy, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success while working together with colleagues around the world to achieve great things," Mara Zavagno comments.

A photograph and a CV of Mara Zavagno are attached to this release.

As of 1 October 2026, the Konecranes Leadership Team will consist of the following members:

Marko Tulokas, President and CEO
Teo Ottola, CFO, Deputy CEO
Fabio Fiorino, President, Business Area Industrial Service
Tomas Myntti, President, Business Area Port Solutions
Jussi Rautiainen, President, Business Area Industrial Equipment
Claes Erixon, EVP, Technologies
Christine George, EVP, Corporate Strategy & Communications
Sirpa Poitsalo, EVP, General Counsel
Mara Zavagno, EVP, People & Culture

KONECRANES PLC
Linda Häkkilä
Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Linda Häkkilä,
Vice President, Investor Relations,
tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with around 16,500 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2025, Group sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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