Aspocomp Group Plc: Aspocomp's Half-Year Report January-June 2026: Order book at a record high and revenue grew

Aspocomp Group Plc, Half-Year Report, July 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time)



Aspocomp's Half-Year Report January-June 2026: Order book at a record high and revenue grew

This is a summary of Aspocomp Group Plc's January-June 2026 Half-Year Report. The full report is a PDF file attached to this stock exchange release and available on the company website at https://aspocomp.com/investors/.

APRIL-JUNE 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales EUR 10.6 (10.1) million, increase of 5%

Operating result EUR 0.4 (0.2) million, 4% (2%) of net sales

Earnings per share EUR 0.03 (-0.02)

Operative cash flow EUR 1.0 (0.6) million

Orders received EUR 12.9 (8.8) million, increase of 46%

Equity ratio 60.9% (59.3%).

JANUARY-JUNE 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales EUR 20.3 (20.4) million, decrease of 1%

Operating result EUR 0.6 (1.0) million, 3% (5%) of net sales

Earnings per share EUR 0.06 (0.08)

Operative cash flow EUR 1.6 (2.4) million

Orders received EUR 25.2 (20.3) million, increase of 24%

Order book at the end of the review period EUR 25.9 (19.8) million, increase of 31%

Equity ratio 60.9% (59.3%).

THE GROUP'S KEY FIGURES

4-6/2026 4-6/2025 Change, % 1-6/2026 1-6/2025 Change, % Net sales, M€ 10.6 10.1 5% 20.3 20.4 -1% EBITDA, M€ 0.7 0.6 31% 1.4 1.8 -24% Operating result, M€ 0.4 0.2 137% 0.6 1.0 -38% % of net sales 4% 2% 2 ppts 3% 5% -2 ppts Pre-tax- profit/loss, M€ 0.3 0.0 3450% 0.5 0.7 -35% % of net sales 3% 0% 3 ppts 2% 3% -1 ppts Profit/loss for the period, M€ 0.2 -0.1 226% 0.4 0.6 -25% % of net sales 2% -1% 3 ppts 2% 3% -1 ppts Earnings per share, € 0.03 -0.02 250% 0.06 0.08 -25% Received orders 12.9 8.8 46% 25.2 20.3 24% Order book at the end of period 25.9 19.8 31% 25.9 19.8 31% Investments, M€ 1.2 0.2 607% 3.1 0.4 621% % of net sales 12% 2% 10 ppts 15% 2% 13 ppts Cash, end of the period 2.0 0.9 109% 2.0 0.9 109% Equity / share, € 2.55 2.32 23% 2.55 2.32 23% Equity ratio, % 61% 59% 2 ppts 61% 59% 2 ppts Gearing, % 12% 24% -12 ppts 12% 24% -12 ppts Interest bearing net debt/Ebitda 1.2 2.4 1.2 2.4 Personnel, end of the period 171 167 4 persons 171 167 4 persons

* The total may deviate from the sum totals due to rounding up and down.

OUTLOOK FOR 2026 UNCHANGED



In 2026, the demand for Aspocomp's products is expected to remain solid. In particular, demand in the defense industry and the semiconductor market is anticipated to remain good.

Aspocomp reiterates the financial guidance issued on February 25, 2026. Aspocomp estimates that its net sales for 2026 will grow, and that its operating result for 2026 will improve compared to 2025. In 2025, net sales amounted to EUR 38.2 million, and the operating result was EUR 0.9 million.



CEO'S REVIEW



Aspocomp's second quarter was in line with plans, with net sales growing by 5% and the order book reaching a record high. Driven by continued strong demand, we continued to advance our strategy, the Oulu investment program, and other long-term measures to improve quality and profitability.

In terms of production, the second quarter proceeded without disruptions. A one-week annual maintenance shutdown of a critical production process took place during the period, but its impact on net sales and operating result was minor. As in previous quarters, profitability was burdened by low-margin orders agreed upon in 2024, deliveries of which concluded in the second quarter. These will no longer be reflected in the results of future quarters.

Orders received during the review period amounted to EUR 12.9 million, which is 46% more than in the same period last year (EUR 8.8 million). The order book at the end of the review period was at a record high of EUR 25.9 million, which is 31% higher than the comparison period. Due to customer-specific capacity allocation, parts of the order book already extend to late 2027, which provides us with excellent and long-term visibility. The share of Aspocomp's net sales generated by its five largest customers decreased from the comparison period and was 58% (75%). This is a result of a strategic choice and an increased customer base.

The market environment has remained strong in the defense industry but especially among semiconductor industry customers, boosted by the growth of AI chip testing. This has been reflected in the flow of new orders; 38% of the orders received during the review period came from the semiconductor industry and 25% from the defense industry.

Our Oulu expansion investment is proceeding on schedule. The new automated warehouse in the expansion wing is now operational, and factory acceptance tests for the new production lines have begun as equipment deliveries proceed as planned. These investments are crucial for the company's future growth and competitiveness.

The business environment has become more strained, with longer material delivery times and rising prices. This development is driven by the AI boom and the growth in data center investments, which are particularly reflected in the demand for special laminates, fiberglass, resins, and copper foil. We aim to prepare for the situation with a sufficient supplier network, effective communication with customers and by securing customer orders sufficiently in advance.

In the second half of the year, we will focus particularly on production quality and yield. Production will run at full capacity throughout the summer holiday season with the help of 29 seasonal workers. Installations of new equipment will continue until the end of the year. We have also launched an initiative to reform our quality culture, are making investments related to quality assurance, and are implementing AI in our analytical work. We have invested in resourcing in this area by appointing Ilkka Lohi as our new Quality Director and a member of the company's Management Team. By elevating quality management to a Management Team-level task and a top priority in the company, we facilitate smooth production throughput and improved profitability.

We expect profitability to improve in the second half of the year. Drivers for this include the completion of deliveries of low-margin orders agreed in 2024, the ramp-up of new products, and overall improvement in quality.

The investment program aimed at increasing the Oulu plant's capacity is expected to improve the plant's production quality and usability upon completion. However, the implementation of these investments may temporarily cause production disruptions. Extended material delivery times also challenge delivery reliability and will be reflected in increased net working capital during the rest of the year due to inventory growth.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Change in Aspocomp's Management Team

Aspocomp has appointed Ilkka Lohi (born 1977), M.Sc. (Eng.), as the company's Quality Director and member of the Management Team as of September 2, 2026.

PUBLICATION OF THE FINANCIAL RELEASES FOR 2026



Aspocomp Group Plc's financial information publication schedule for 2026 is:

Interim Report January-September 2026: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at around 9:00 Finnish time.

Aspocomp's silent period commences 30 days prior to the publication of its financial information.



PUBLICATION OF THE JANUARY-JUNE HALF-YEAR REPORT 2026



Aspocomp's CEO Manu Skyttä will present the January-June half-year report in a webcast today, July 29, 2026, starting at 01:00 p.m. Finnish time. The webcast will be held in Finnish and can be accessed at https://aspocomp.events.inderes.com/q2-2026. Questions are requested to be submitted in writing via the chat functionality of the webcast portal.



The half-year report and presentation material will be available at Aspocomp's website https://aspocomp.com/investors/interim-reports/reports/ after publication.



Espoo, July 29, 2026



Aspocomp Group PLC

Board of Directors

Further information

Manu Skyttä, President and CEO, Aspocomp Group Plc

tel. +358 20 775 6860

manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com



Aspocomp - heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com