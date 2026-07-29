Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 29-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 29/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: State of Kuwait, Acting through the Ministry of Finance 5.157% Notes due 29/07/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3443185XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.039% Notes due 29/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3443185XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.157% Notes due 29/07/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85704AAXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 5.039% Notes due 29/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85704AAXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 5.509% Notes due 29/07/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3443187XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.509% Notes due 29/07/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85704AAXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 29/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3317211XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 29/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3376016XXX -- Securities due 30/07/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of USD1,000 each) derivatives XS3439740XXX --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 437721 EQS News ID: 2372944 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)