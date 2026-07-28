Gersan Elektrik Now Trades on the OTCQX Best Market with GERLF Ticker Symbol

ISTANBUL, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S. ("Gersan Elektrik," "Gersan" or the "Company") (BIST: GEREL; OTCQX: GERLF), a Turkiye-based publicly traded industrial manufacturer operating in the electrical equipment, energy distribution and electromechanical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its ordinary shares now trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "GERLF."

Gersan Elektrik continues to trade on Borsa Istanbul under the ticker symbol "GEREL." U.S. investors can now find current financial disclosure and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com under the symbol "GERLF."





The Company also participated in a market open ceremony at OTC Markets Group's New York office on July 28, 2026, together with representatives of Gersan Elektrik, Usul Ventures and invited guests from the Turkish and international business community. The ceremony is expected to mark an important communication milestone for the Company's U.S. capital markets presence.

Gersan Elektrik is one of Turkiye's established industrial companies in the electrical sector. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems that support the transmission, distribution, organization and protection of electrical conductors across a wide range of infrastructure applications. Its product portfolio includes busbar systems, cable carrier systems, grounding systems, electrical panels, EV charging systems, automation systems, lighting systems and related electromechanical infrastructure solutions.

Gersan's products are used in industrial facilities, commercial buildings, airports, refineries, hospitals, hotels, power transmission projects, renewable energy-related infrastructure and other critical infrastructure applications. The Company's busbar systems are also relevant to modern electrical infrastructure projects, including data center installations, where efficient power distribution, installation quality and operational reliability are key considerations.

In recent weeks, Gersan also announced that it had initiated a strategic acquisition process intended to support potential U.S.-based production of its busbar products, including applications in data center installations, one of the important end markets for this product group. This initiative forms part of the Company's broader strategy to evaluate international business development opportunities that may complement its core industrial activities and strengthen its commercial presence in selected markets.

Gersan's commencement of trading on OTCQX under the symbol GERLF represents a significant step in the Company's international capital markets strategy. By making the Company's public disclosures and trading information more accessible to U.S.-based investors, Gersan aims to strengthen its international visibility, broaden awareness of its industrial platform and support a more structured investor communication framework outside Turkiye.

The Company believes that its recent steps in both capital markets and real-sector business development reflect a coordinated internationalization strategy. While GERLF's trading on OTCQX is intended to enhance capital markets visibility and information access for U.S. investors, Gersan's ongoing business development initiatives are focused on identifying opportunities that are aligned with the Company's core industrial capabilities, product portfolio and long-term growth discipline.

"Gersan's trading commencement on OTCQX under the ticker GERLF is an important milestone for our Company's international visibility," said Erkan Izgi, Chairman of the Board of Gersan Elektrik. "We have built Gersan on a long-standing industrial foundation, and our objective is to carry this experience into a broader international framework. We intend to pursue investment and growth initiatives that are aligned with our core business, supported by disciplined financial planning and consistent with our public disclosure obligations."

Mr. Izgi continued: "Our recent capital markets step in the United States and our ongoing business development initiatives should be viewed as complementary parts of the same strategy. We aim to strengthen Gersan's international presence not only through investor communication, but also through real-sector opportunities that may support our product capabilities, market access and long-term institutional positioning. As we move forward, we will continue to evaluate opportunities carefully and transparently, with a focus on sustainable growth."

Usul Ventures, an international capital markets and strategic advisory firm included in OTC Markets Group's Premium Provider Directory, has acted as process manager and strategic advisor to Gersan Elektrik in connection with the Company's OTCQX trading process and related international capital markets positioning. Following the trading commencement, Usul Ventures is expected to continue supporting the Company's U.S. market communication strategy, investor relations framework, business development positioning and post-trading engagement initiatives, in coordination with the Company and its professional advisors.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers qualified international companies efficient access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies whose securities trade on a qualified international market, OTCQX provides a framework that enables them to make their home market disclosure available to U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Gersan Elektrik intends to continue communicating material developments through Turkiye's Public Disclosure Platform, Borsa Istanbul-related public reporting channels and its official investor communication channels. The Company's international investor communication activities are intended to provide context around publicly available information and are not intended to provide investment advice, price targets, trading recommendations or selective disclosure of material non-public information.

About Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S.

Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S. is a Turkiye-based publicly traded industrial manufacturer operating in the electrical equipment, energy distribution and electromechanical infrastructure sectors. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies cable carrier systems, busbar systems, grounding systems, electrical panels, EV charging systems, automation systems, lighting systems and related infrastructure products used in industrial facilities, buildings, airports, refineries, hospitals, hotels, power transmission projects, renewable energy-related applications and other critical infrastructure projects.

Gersan Elektrik trades on Borsa Istanbul under the ticker symbol GEREL and now trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the ticker symbol GERLF.

For further information, please visit www.gersan.com.tr.

About Usul Ventures

Usul Ventures is an international capital markets and strategic advisory firm supporting companies in cross-market access, investor communication, corporate positioning and transaction-related advisory processes. Usul Ventures is included in OTC Markets Group's Premium Provider Directory and has supported Gersan Elektrik in connection with its OTCQX trading process and related U.S. market positioning.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States, Turkiye or any other jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in any jurisdiction except pursuant to registration or an applicable exemption under applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's international business development strategy, U.S. market communication activities, potential acquisition processes, potential U.S.-based production capabilities, investor communication strategy, market visibility, growth initiatives and other plans or expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Actual results, timing, approvals, agreements, market conditions and outcomes may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25a94fe8-15b6-4262-8330-fe61a2d1fe8e



