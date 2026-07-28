SEGG Media Corporation: SEGG Media Announces Strategic Intent to Acquire Premium Gaming and Casino Assets to Drive Shareholder Value

Company is in advanced, exclusive discussions to acquire assets that include non-remote (land-based) casino operating license for its physical casino.

Initial target market is in the United Kingdom, one of the most robust and player-focused regulatory frameworks for gambling in the world.

According to the UK Gambling Commission, the UK gambling industry generated approximately £16.8 billion in Gross Gambling Yield for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, up 7.3% year-over-year.



FORT WORTH, Texas, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation ("SEGG Media" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) today announced that it is in advanced, exclusive discussions to acquire gaming and casino assets in the UK operates both a physical casino and a regulated online gambling platform.

Expanding into a new regulated gambling vertical fits neatly into the overall growth strategy of SEGG Media, while remaining true to its core focus of sports, gaming and entertainment assets. The move is initially targeted at the UK, with assets that will permit the Company to hold a non-remote (land-based) casino operating license and expand into the remote (online) casino and gaming space. Together, it would give SEGG Media a presence in both physical and digital regulated gaming channels in a territory that has strong and stable regulatory framework, while simultaneously remaining player focused. Moreover, the UK gambling market continues to see growth, which is attractive for such an investment by SEGG Media. According to the UK Gambling Commission's Industry Statistics annual report, the British gambling industry generated approximately £16.8 billion in Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, up 7.3% from the prior year, with online gambling (Remote Casino, Betting and Bingo) accounting for £7.8 billion of that total.

The Company has been quietly working with advisors for months and has made substantial progress on negotiations with the current stakeholders of the gaming and casino assets. The Company expects to have definitive agreements in place this quarter and begin generating revenue by Christmas.

The Company considers that directly owning a physical casino and expanding into online gaming operations would provide SEGG Media with a new source of regulated wagering revenue across, which compliments the current ecosystem the Company has built. In online casino gaming, the operator's return is generated from a fixed, game-based house edge applied across a high volume of play, rather than from market-priced odds tied to individual sporting outcomes. SEGG's Management believes this structure has historically supported more consistent margins in online casino relative to other forms of regulated wagering. For example, Entain PLC, a UK-listed gaming group, reported an online underlying EBITDA of 25.7% for fiscal year 2025.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of the Board of SEGG Media, said:

"Our strategy has been to build a diversified portfolio of regulated sports, entertainment and gaming businesses. A UK casino spanning both an online operating license and a physical casino complements our existing portfolio and overall growth strategy. We're particularly drawn to the economics of online casino gaming, which we believe offers a more predictable, higher-margin revenue profile than other regulated wagering products. UK is the best market for SEGG Media to start this expansion."

Although serious discussions are ongoing, there can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed. Any proposed acquisition would be subject to customary due diligence, regulatory approvals - including from the UK Gambling Commission and relevant local licensing authorities - and execution of definitive transaction documentation.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and technology-driven fan experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, the proposed acquisition, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "propose," "continue," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to: whether the parties will negotiate and execute definitive transaction documentation on the terms described in this release or at all; whether the proposed acquisition will be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; the Company's ability to satisfy closing conditions, including completion of due diligence and receipt of required regulatory approvals from the UK Gambling Commission, relevant local licensing authorities and other applicable authorities; the Company's ability to integrate and operate the acquired land-based and online casino businesses and realize the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the transaction; any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls; the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory manner to inquiries by Nasdaq; the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's Bid Price Requirement and other Nasdaq Listing Rules; the Company's ability to become and remain current with its SEC reports; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's operations and projections can be found in the reports the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC, which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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