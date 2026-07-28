Ionic Digital, Inc.: Ionic Digital Debuts on Nasdaq, Marking Its First Day of Trading

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc . ("Ionic Digital" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IOND), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced the completion of the direct listing of its Class A common stock (the "Common Stock") on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "IOND".

The Nasdaq listing represents an important step in Ionic Digital's evolution as the Company continues to execute its strategy to develop and operate power-ready digital infrastructure designed to support the growing demand for HPC and AI applications.

"Today marks a defining moment in Ionic Digital's journey as we complete our listing on Nasdaq, create liquidity for our shareholders and begin our next chapter as a public company," said Andy Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Ionic Digital. "Over the past year, we have built a strong foundation by assembling a data-center-first leadership team, advancing our transition toward high-performance computing and AI infrastructure, and leveraging our energized capacity and strategic assets to generate contracted revenue."

The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC on July 20, 2026. A copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained without charge on EDGAR on the SEC website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are statements other than historical facts. When the Company and its management uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, competitive dynamics, regulatory changes, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Registration Statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital delivers certainty in performance, scalability and speed to market, providing fully ready assets and the rigorous due diligence required for the world's most intensive AI workloads. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.

To learn more, visit ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn

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