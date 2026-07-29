DJ Amundi Global Memory Chips UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Memory Chips UCITS ETF Acc (DTEC) Amundi Global Memory Chips UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Memory Chips UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.3828 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9595089 CODE: DTEC ISIN: LU2023678XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LEI Code: 2138007XHBINA7L93Q09 Sequence No.: 437729 EQS News ID: 2373188 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)