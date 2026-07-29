DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc (CP9G) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 770.8511 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52779 CODE: CP9G ISIN: LU1602145XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9G LEI Code: 22210085PY3LW5RGLP55 Sequence No.: 437743 EQS News ID: 2373216 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 29, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)