DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (USIC) Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0754 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1508801 CODE: USIC ISIN: LU1285959XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIC LEI Code: 213800713AA69XKCG155 Sequence No.: 437751 EQS News ID: 2373232 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)