DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc (RS2U) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 443.4944 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 556456 CODE: RS2U ISIN: LU1681038XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U LEI Code: 549300M72Z3QH45OEB94 Sequence No.: 437750 EQS News ID: 2373230 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)