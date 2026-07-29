DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (ESDU) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 71.2413 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 613282 CODE: ESDU ISIN: LU2059756XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 437766 EQS News ID: 2373262 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)