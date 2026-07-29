DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (US13) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.5909 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1139428 CODE: US13 ISIN: LU1407887XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LEI Code: 549300XKJ5Q0LC822158 Sequence No.: 437770 EQS News ID: 2373270 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)