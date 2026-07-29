DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEU) Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 469.5693 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 790994 CODE: DJEU ISIN: FR0007056XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LEI Code: 969500XWLW907S25AB10 Sequence No.: 437803 EQS News ID: 2373336 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)