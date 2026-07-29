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WKN: A2JSFH | ISIN: CA8000281029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 03:42 Uhr
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Sandfire Resources America Inc.: Sandfire Resources America Files Black Butte Copper Project Preliminary Feasibility Study

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Montana, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated July 8, 2026, it has filed an independent Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS") in respect of the Black Butte Copper Project. The PFS, titled "Sandfire Resources America Inc., Black Butte Copper Project, Preliminary Feasibility Study Update (Johnny Lee and Lowry Deposits) - Technical Report NI 43-101" is dated July 28, 2026, and was prepared by Deepak Malhotra, Ph.D., SME-RM of DM Consulting. LLC., Berkley Tracy, P. Geo. of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., Shane McLeay, FAusIMM of Entech Pty Ltd., Patrick Williamson, QP of INTERA Inc., and Tom Parrott, FIEAust CPEng NER RPEQ of Entech Pty Ltd.

A copy of the PFS is available on the Company's website at www.sandfireamerica.com and on SEDAR+ under Sandfire America's issuer profile.

Contact Information:
Sandfire Resources America Inc.
Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications and Government Relations
Mobile: 406-224-8180
Office: 406-547-3466
Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Sandfire Resources America Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Black Butte Copper Project, a high-grade underground copper project located in Meagher County, Montana, USA. The Company's vision is to develop a modern, environmentally responsible underground copper mine that delivers long-term benefits to its shareholders, local communities, and the State of Montana. Additional information on Sandfire Resources America Inc. can be viewed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca or on Sandfire Resources America Inc.'s website at www.sandfireamerica.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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