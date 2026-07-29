DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAA) Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 192.1997 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 612300 CODE: CNAA ISIN: FR0011720XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LEI Code: 969500MKFIAAE4CE2C56 Sequence No.: 437762 EQS News ID: 2373254 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)