DJ Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (AEMH) Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 5.003 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 373229 CODE: AEMH ISIN: LU3307281XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3307281XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMH LEI Code: 549300U27QLDOJZ30S31 Sequence No.: 437747 EQS News ID: 2373224 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2373224&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)