Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,873,000 ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to earnings from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $1,641,000 ($0.69 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.34% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.36% compared to an ROA of 1.19% and an ROE of 13.27% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Net interest income increased $507,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Provision for credit loss expense was $155,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $200,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025. Total non-interest income was $744,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $708,000 the same period in 2025. Total non-interest expense was $3.3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $3.5 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.24% and an annualized ROE of 12.44% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 11.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Total assets decreased $5.4 million, or -3.9% on an annualized basis, to $553.9 million at June 30, 2026 compared to total assets of $559.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total net loans decreased $12.7 million, or 11.9% on an annualized basis, to $412.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to total net loans of $425.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $2 million, or 1.7% on an annualized basis, to $457.8 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025.
Shareholders' equity increased $1.8 million to $56.7 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $50.4 million at December 31, 2025. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.48 to $24.11 per common share as of June 30, 2026 compared to $23.63 at March 31, 2026. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,353,405 as of June 30, 2026.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and service.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
2026
2025
2025
(Audited)
Assets
Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,311,180
$ 3,894,280
$ 8,145,996
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
8,142,100
3,185,624
1,635,221
Total cash and cash equivalents
14,453,280
7,079,904
9,781,217
Interest-earning time deposits
1,470,000
1,470,000
2,430,000
Securities available for sale
82,410,421
82,257,908
77,788,474
Securities held to maturity
11,252,081
11,545,964
11,565,312
Loans held for sale
385,700
81,200
1,427,550
Loans, gross
419,491,918
431,869,990
429,166,850
Allowance for credit losses
(6,899,216)
(6,593,425)
(6,595,962)
Loans, net
412,592,702
425,276,565
422,570,888
Accrued interest receivable
2,361,653
2,574,430
2,244,388
Premises and equipment
8,504,164
8,669,720
8,512,877
FHLB Stock
2,835,000
2,835,000
2,835,000
Cash surrender value of life insurance
12,677,108
12,502,813
12,328,409
Other assets
4,951,232
5,040,484
5,357,208
Total Assets
$ 553,893,341
$ 559,333,988
$ 556,841,323
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 60,050,106
$ 51,188,798
$ 52,914,448
Interest bearing deposits
397,780,405
404,656,646
401,819,546
Borrowed funds
35,000,000
44,400,000
47,000,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
4,323,303
4,173,430
4,710,981
Total Liabilities
497,153,814
504,418,874
506,444,975
Stockholders' equity
56,739,527
54,915,114
50,396,348
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 553,893,341
$ 559,333,988
$ 556,841,323
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Income Statement (Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net interest income
Total interest income
$ 7,834,410
$ 7,709,470
$ 7,730,639
$ 15,543,880
$ 14,955,807
Total interest expense
2,864,801
2,957,337
3,267,904
5,822,138
6,355,553
Net interest income
4,969,609
4,752,133
4,462,735
9,721,742
8,600,254
Provision for credit loss expense
Loans
180,000
180,000
189,000
360,000
809,017
Off-balance sheet credit exposures
(25,000)
-
11,000
(25,000)
11,000
Total provision for credit loss expense
155,000
180,000
200,000
335,000
820,017
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
4,814,609
4,572,133
4,262,735
9,386,742
7,780,237
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
174,390
154,065
163,581
328,455
321,219
Interchange fees
206,740
191,099
199,831
397,839
389,740
Loan servicing fees
78,893
90,249
84,352
169,142
200,398
Net gain on sale of loans
120,670
72,002
105,083
192,672
153,115
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
87,591
86,704
85,181
174,295
168,865
Other income
75,812
69,419
69,926
145,231
186,170
Total non-interest income
744,096
663,538
707,954
1,407,634
1,419,507
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,749,441
1,810,242
1,710,384
3,559,683
3,356,688
Occupancy
454,697
450,576
413,228
905,273
845,418
Data processing
400,797
421,678
247,019
822,475
626,143
Deposit insurance premiums
84,500
86,250
77,500
170,750
160,000
Professional fees
169,654
176,544
163,484
346,198
297,978
Advertising and marketing fees
94,131
86,064
86,020
180,195
172,068
Correspondent bank charges
31,094
31,528
28,541
62,622
51,156
Other expense
293,052
251,131
292,324
544,183
554,447
Total non-interest expense
3,277,366
3,314,013
3,018,500
6,591,379
6,063,898
Income before income taxes
2,281,339
1,921,658
1,952,189
4,202,997
3,135,846
Income tax expense
408,038
323,117
311,483
731,155
436,179
Net income
$ 1,873,301
$ 1,598,541
$ 1,640,706
$ 3,471,842
$ 2,699,667
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Average shares outstanding - basic
2,346,207
2,355,016
2,380,896
2,350,585
2,380,342
Average shares outstanding - diluted
2,347,081
2,355,370
2,380,896
2,351,199
2,380,342
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.80
$ 0.68
$ 0.69
$ 1.48
$ 1.13
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.80
$ 0.68
$ 0.69
$ 1.48
$ 1.13
Net interest margin (1)
3.70 %
3.51 %
3.35 %
3.61 %
3.29 %
Return on average assets (1)
1.34 %
1.14 %
1.19 %
1.24 %
1.00 %
Return on average equity (1)
13.36 %
11.51 %
13.27 %
12.44 %
11.02 %
Efficiency ratio
57.36 %
61.19 %
58.38 %
59.23 %
60.52 %
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 6,769,202
$ 6,593,425
$ 6,381,216
$ 6,593,425
$ 6,771,171
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
10,286
-
-
10,286
-
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
-
-
959,749
Consumer
55,287
52,729
34,696
108,016
118,834
Gross charge-offs
65,573
52,729
34,696
118,302
1,078,583
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
-
-
-
-
3,247
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
257
-
-
257
-
Consumer
15,330
48,506
60,442
63,836
91,110
Gross recoveries
15,587
48,506
60,442
64,093
94,357
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
49,986
4,223
(25,746)
54,209
984,226
Provision for credit losses
180,000
180,000
189,000
360,000
809,017
Balance, end of period
$ 6,899,216
$ 6,769,202
$ 6,595,962
$ 6,899,216
$ 6,595,962
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.05 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
0.03 %
0.47 %
As of
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Non-performing assets
2026
2026
2025
Loans:
Non-accrual
$ 7,893,034
$ 8,138,245
$ 6,230,450
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Troubled debt modification
2,505,644
2,584,342
2,551,651
Total non-performing loans
10,398,678
10,722,587
8,782,101
Real estate owned
-
-
-
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 10,398,678
$ 10,722,587
$ 8,782,101
Non-performing assets to total assets
1.88 %
1.92 %
1.58 %
Non-performing loans to gross loans
2.48 %
2.51 %
2.05 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
66.35 %
63.13 %
75.11 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.64 %
1.58 %
1.54 %
Other financial ratios
Tangible common equity
10.24 %
10.03 %
9.05 %
Book value per share
$ 24.11
$ 23.63
$ 21.03
Common shares outstanding
2,353,405
2,366,342
2,396,896
(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized
SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.