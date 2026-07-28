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PR Newswire
28.07.2026 23:15 Uhr
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Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,873,000 ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to earnings from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $1,641,000 ($0.69 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.34% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.36% compared to an ROA of 1.19% and an ROE of 13.27% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income increased $507,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Provision for credit loss expense was $155,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $200,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025. Total non-interest income was $744,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $708,000 the same period in 2025. Total non-interest expense was $3.3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $3.5 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.24% and an annualized ROE of 12.44% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 11.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Total assets decreased $5.4 million, or -3.9% on an annualized basis, to $553.9 million at June 30, 2026 compared to total assets of $559.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total net loans decreased $12.7 million, or 11.9% on an annualized basis, to $412.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to total net loans of $425.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $2 million, or 1.7% on an annualized basis, to $457.8 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.8 million to $56.7 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $50.4 million at December 31, 2025. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.48 to $24.11 per common share as of June 30, 2026 compared to $23.63 at March 31, 2026. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,353,405 as of June 30, 2026.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and service.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS











June 30,

December 31,

June 30,




Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025







(Audited)





Assets








Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents


$ 6,311,180

$ 3,894,280

$ 8,145,996




Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents


8,142,100

3,185,624

1,635,221




Total cash and cash equivalents


14,453,280

7,079,904

9,781,217




Interest-earning time deposits


1,470,000

1,470,000

2,430,000




Securities available for sale


82,410,421

82,257,908

77,788,474




Securities held to maturity


11,252,081

11,545,964

11,565,312




Loans held for sale


385,700

81,200

1,427,550




Loans, gross


419,491,918

431,869,990

429,166,850




Allowance for credit losses


(6,899,216)

(6,593,425)

(6,595,962)




Loans, net


412,592,702

425,276,565

422,570,888




Accrued interest receivable


2,361,653

2,574,430

2,244,388




Premises and equipment


8,504,164

8,669,720

8,512,877




FHLB Stock


2,835,000

2,835,000

2,835,000




Cash surrender value of life insurance


12,677,108

12,502,813

12,328,409




Other assets


4,951,232

5,040,484

5,357,208




Total Assets


$ 553,893,341

$ 559,333,988

$ 556,841,323












Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 60,050,106

$ 51,188,798

$ 52,914,448




Interest bearing deposits


397,780,405

404,656,646

401,819,546




Borrowed funds


35,000,000

44,400,000

47,000,000




Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


4,323,303

4,173,430

4,710,981




Total Liabilities


497,153,814

504,418,874

506,444,975




Stockholders' equity


56,739,527

54,915,114

50,396,348




Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 553,893,341

$ 559,333,988

$ 556,841,323






















Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


June 30,

June 30,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2026

2026

2025


2026

2025









Net interest income








Total interest income


$ 7,834,410

$ 7,709,470

$ 7,730,639


$ 15,543,880

$ 14,955,807

Total interest expense


2,864,801

2,957,337

3,267,904


5,822,138

6,355,553

Net interest income


4,969,609

4,752,133

4,462,735


9,721,742

8,600,254

Provision for credit loss expense








Loans


180,000

180,000

189,000


360,000

809,017

Off-balance sheet credit exposures


(25,000)

-

11,000


(25,000)

11,000

Total provision for credit loss expense


155,000

180,000

200,000


335,000

820,017

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


4,814,609

4,572,133

4,262,735


9,386,742

7,780,237









Non-interest income








Service charges on deposit accounts


174,390

154,065

163,581


328,455

321,219

Interchange fees


206,740

191,099

199,831


397,839

389,740

Loan servicing fees


78,893

90,249

84,352


169,142

200,398

Net gain on sale of loans


120,670

72,002

105,083


192,672

153,115

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


87,591

86,704

85,181


174,295

168,865

Other income


75,812

69,419

69,926


145,231

186,170

Total non-interest income


744,096

663,538

707,954


1,407,634

1,419,507









Non-interest expense








Salaries and employee benefits


1,749,441

1,810,242

1,710,384


3,559,683

3,356,688

Occupancy


454,697

450,576

413,228


905,273

845,418

Data processing


400,797

421,678

247,019


822,475

626,143

Deposit insurance premiums


84,500

86,250

77,500


170,750

160,000

Professional fees


169,654

176,544

163,484


346,198

297,978

Advertising and marketing fees


94,131

86,064

86,020


180,195

172,068

Correspondent bank charges


31,094

31,528

28,541


62,622

51,156

Other expense


293,052

251,131

292,324


544,183

554,447

Total non-interest expense


3,277,366

3,314,013

3,018,500


6,591,379

6,063,898









Income before income taxes


2,281,339

1,921,658

1,952,189


4,202,997

3,135,846

Income tax expense


408,038

323,117

311,483


731,155

436,179

Net income


$ 1,873,301

$ 1,598,541

$ 1,640,706


$ 3,471,842

$ 2,699,667











Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


June 30,

June 30,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2026

2026

2025


2026

2025









Average shares outstanding - basic


2,346,207

2,355,016

2,380,896


2,350,585

2,380,342

Average shares outstanding - diluted


2,347,081

2,355,370

2,380,896


2,351,199

2,380,342

Basic earnings per share


$ 0.80

$ 0.68

$ 0.69


$ 1.48

$ 1.13

Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.80

$ 0.68

$ 0.69


$ 1.48

$ 1.13

Net interest margin (1)


3.70 %

3.51 %

3.35 %


3.61 %

3.29 %

Return on average assets (1)


1.34 %

1.14 %

1.19 %


1.24 %

1.00 %

Return on average equity (1)


13.36 %

11.51 %

13.27 %


12.44 %

11.02 %

Efficiency ratio


57.36 %

61.19 %

58.38 %


59.23 %

60.52 %









Allowance for credit losses:








Balance, beginning of period


$ 6,769,202

$ 6,593,425

$ 6,381,216


$ 6,593,425

$ 6,771,171

Charge-offs:








One-to-four family


10,286

-

-


10,286

-

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial


-

-

-


-

959,749

Consumer


55,287

52,729

34,696


108,016

118,834

Gross charge-offs


65,573

52,729

34,696


118,302

1,078,583

Recoveries:








One-to-four family


-

-

-


-

3,247

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial


257

-

-


257

-

Consumer


15,330

48,506

60,442


63,836

91,110

Gross recoveries


15,587

48,506

60,442


64,093

94,357

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


49,986

4,223

(25,746)


54,209

984,226

Provision for credit losses


180,000

180,000

189,000


360,000

809,017

Balance, end of period


$ 6,899,216

$ 6,769,202

$ 6,595,962


$ 6,899,216

$ 6,595,962









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


0.05 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %


0.03 %

0.47 %











As of






June 30,

March 31,

June 30,




Non-performing assets


2026

2026

2025




Loans:








Non-accrual


$ 7,893,034

$ 8,138,245

$ 6,230,450




Past 90 days or more and still accruing


-

-

-




Troubled debt modification


2,505,644

2,584,342

2,551,651




Total non-performing loans


10,398,678

10,722,587

8,782,101




Real estate owned


-

-

-




Other repossessed assets


-

-

-




Total non-performing assets


$ 10,398,678

$ 10,722,587

$ 8,782,101












Non-performing assets to total assets


1.88 %

1.92 %

1.58 %




Non-performing loans to gross loans


2.48 %

2.51 %

2.05 %




Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


66.35 %

63.13 %

75.11 %




Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.64 %

1.58 %

1.54 %












Other financial ratios








Tangible common equity


10.24 %

10.03 %

9.05 %




Book value per share


$ 24.11

$ 23.63

$ 21.03




Common shares outstanding


2,353,405

2,366,342

2,396,896












(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized








SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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