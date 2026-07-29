Bioz, Inc.: Annealsys Streamlines Scientific Product Evaluation with Customized Bioz Badges

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the world's most advanced platform that aids suppliers in leveraging scientific literature to strengthen product discovery and validation, is proud to showcase its partnership with Annealsys , a leading manufacturer of Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) and Direct Liquid Injection (DLI-CVD and DLI-ALD) deposition systems for research and production applications.

Annealsys gives researchers immediate access to peer-reviewed publications demonstrating how its systems have been used in real-world scientific applications through the integration of Bioz Badges across its product webpages. Website visitors can explore relevant excerpts, experimental use cases, article details, and direct links to published research without leaving the Annealsys' website.

A key element of the implementation is the use of customized filtering criteria tailored to Annealsys' technologies and customer needs. These filters allow researchers to quickly narrow publication results based on the applications and use cases most relevant to their work, creating a more focused and efficient product evaluation experience.

"When researchers evaluate advanced processing equipment, understanding how a system has performed in applications similar to their own is essential," said Franck Laporte , CEO of Annealsys. "Bioz allows us to make this information readily accessible through our Badges. The customized filters help users better understand the capabilities of our products and make more informed decisions."

Annealsys develops equipment supporting a diverse range of processes and research areas, including rapid thermal annealing, oxidation, nitridation, chemical vapor deposition, atomic layer deposition, and advanced materials development. By organizing publications according to customized criteria, the Bioz Badges help researchers navigate this breadth of scientific data and identify evidence aligned with their specific processes, materials, and experimental objectives.

The integration has generated strong click-through engagement, demonstrating researchers' interest in accessing publication-backed product information during the evaluation process. By connecting product specifications with documented scientific use cases, Annealsys provides prospective customers with a clearer understanding of how its technologies are being applied across research environments.

"Annealsys has taken a thoughtful approach to presenting scientific evidence throughout its website," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Their customized filters transform a substantial body of published research into a highly relevant and accessible product discovery resource. The strong click-through rates reflect the value researchers place on seeing real-world applications as they evaluate advanced scientific equipment."

Together, Annealsys and Bioz are creating a more evidence-driven digital experience that helps researchers move efficiently from product discovery to application-specific validation. The partnership demonstrates how customized publication content can reduce friction in the decision-making process, strengthen product credibility, and connect researchers with the technologies best suited to their work.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Annealsys

Annealsys is a leading manufacturer of Rapid Thermal Processing and Direct Liquid Injection deposition systems for research, development, and production applications. Established in 2004 in Montpellier, France, Annealsys provides RTP, DLI-CVD, and DLI-ALD technologies to research laboratories and semiconductor companies worldwide, supported by extensive process expertise and a global sales and service organization.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/annealsys-streamlines-scientific-product-evaluation-with-customized-b-1195462