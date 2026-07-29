Researchers at Egypt's Agricultural Research Center (ARC) have designed a PV-driven thermoelectric cooling prototype for fish preservation during the fishing process. "Preserving fish caught by fishermen in a cool, low-temperature environment to maintain their quality and keep them in optimal condition, a process known as fish 1st grade, is one of the most important issues facing fishermen," the research team said, noting that hish preservation on fishing vessels traditionally relies on ice to maintain quality by slowing bacterial growth. This method, however, is limited by the weight, storage ...

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