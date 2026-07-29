DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged USD Acc (JPXU) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged USD Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 291.2395 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93796 CODE: JPXU ISIN: LU1646359XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 437828 EQS News ID: 2373394 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 29, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)