Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Pump Market Size to Exceed USD 88.36 Billion by 2031 as Smart Pump Adoption Expands Across Industries - Arizton

Global Pump Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026-2031.

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research, the global pump market is projected to grow from USD 65 billion in 2025 to USD 88.36 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising investments in water and wastewater infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, and energy-efficient pumping solutions. Increasing adoption of smart pumps and continued infrastructure development across key industries are creating new growth opportunities for pump manufacturers worldwide.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Pump Market

Pages- 276

Region- 5

Countries- 28

Company- 84

Segment-8

Global Pump Market Snapshot

Market Size (2031) USD 88.36 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 65 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 5.25 % Historic Year 2022- 2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Operation Type, Product Type, Centrifugal Pump Stage Type, Reciprocating Pump Type, Rotary, End-User, Industrial, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa

Strategic Growth Opportunities are Expanding Across the Global Pump Market

Infrastructure modernization and rising industrial investments are creating significant opportunities for the industrial pumps market by increasing demand for reliable and energy-efficient pumping systems across major end-use industries.

Traditional industries, including chemicals, mining, and oil & gas, remain the primary demand-generating sectors, supported by capacity expansions, process optimization, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

Emerging industries, such as semiconductor manufacturing, data centers, hydrogen production, and battery manufacturing, are generating new demand for high-performance pumps used in precision fluid handling, cooling, and advanced manufacturing processes.

Stringent environmental regulations and increasing emphasis on water conservation are accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient pumps and advanced fluid management systems, helping industries improve operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and meet sustainability goals.

The growing adoption of industrial automation and digitalization is driving demand for IoT-enabled pumps with predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and smart diagnostics, enabling greater equipment reliability, reduced downtime, and optimized lifecycle costs.

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Energy Efficiency Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage

Energy efficiency is emerging as one of the strongest investment themes across the global pump market. Pumps account for a significant share of industrial electricity consumption, making operational efficiency a growing priority for industrial operators facing rising energy costs and stricter environmental regulations. As industries focus on reducing operating expenses while meeting sustainability targets, demand for high-efficiency pumps, intelligent pumping systems, and advanced motor technologies continues to grow. Manufacturers are responding through product innovation. In 2025, Wilo introduced the Wilo-Stratos GIGA2.0-I, a smart vertical in-line pump designed to improve energy efficiency and operational performance across HVAC and industrial applications.

Innovation Continues to Reshape the Competitive Landscape

Grundfos patented its next-generation DDA Smart Digital Dosing pump in 2025, designed to deliver precise and consistent chemical dosing while supporting more sustainable operations across industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and utilities.

Flowserve introduced the world's first double hermetically sealed sealless magnetic drive pump in 2025. Featuring an independent secondary containment system, the innovation enhances operational safety and minimizes the impact of potential pump failures.

Shakti Pumps Limited approved an approximately USD 1.4 million equity investment in its subsidiary, Shakti Energy Solutions, in 2025. The investment supports the establishment of a DCR-compliant solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, strengthening the company's presence in the fast-growing solar pump market.

APAC Leads Global Demand While Europe Accelerates Smart Pump Adoption

Regional investment trends continue to reshape the global pump market. APAC accounted for over 40% of global revenue in 2025, supported by rapid industrialization and sustained investments in water infrastructure, irrigation, and urban development. China remains the region's largest market, while India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets, backed by major government infrastructure programs, including PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission, PMKSY, and AMRUT.

Meanwhile, the Europe pump market remains one of the world's most advanced markets, supported by strict environmental regulations, ongoing industrial modernization, and continued investments in water infrastructure. Demand is growing as industries focus on improving energy efficiency, conserving water, and upgrading aging infrastructure across municipal, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. As businesses seek to improve operational efficiency and reduce long-term operating costs, the adoption of advanced pumping systems with variable-speed drives, intelligent controls, and digital monitoring capabilities continues to grow.

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The Report Covers 84 Major Vendors in the Global Pump Market

Key Company Profiles

Grundfos Holding A/S

Xylem Inc.

EBARA Corporation

WILO SE

Flowserve Corporation

Alfa Laval

Baker Hughes Company

Bosch Rexroth

Circor International

Desmi

Dover

Franklin Electric

General Electric Company

IDEX

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

KSB Limited

Nikkiso

Pentair

SLB

SPX FLOW, Inc.

Sulzer Ltd

The Weir Group PLC

Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Weatherford

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Atlas Copco AB

Arian Pumps

AR North America

CNP India Private Limited

CP Pumpen AG

Dickow Pump Company

Global Pump

Gorman-Rupp Pump

Haight Pumps

HERMETIC-PUMPEN

HCP Pump Manufacturer Co., Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

IWAKI America

Jetox Motor Pumps

Klaus Union

Kracht Corp.

Masdaf

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Naniwa Pump Mfg

Netzsch

Norm Hydrophore Pump

PRORIL

Pumpport

Roper Pumps

Roth Pumps

Ruthrpumpen

Ryan Herco Flow Solutions

Sahinler Submersible Pumps

Samsun Makina Sanayi

SEKO

SEMPA

Shakti Pumps Ltd.

Sumak Pumps

Summit Pumps

Sundyne

Tark Inc.

Teikoku Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Vaughan Company

Vestapump

WPIL Limited

Danfoss

WEG

Zhejiang Doyin Technology Co. Ltd.

Zoeller Pump Company

Moog

Roto pumps

Jyoti

Aqua Group

Angle Pumps

Lubi Industries LLP

C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited

Besten

Deccan Industries

Dover India Pvt. LTD.

Duke Pumping Solutions Private Limited

Ekki Water Technologies

Ellen Group

Endura Pumps

Havells

Jasco Pumps Pvt. LTD.

The Pump Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By

Operation Type: Electrical and Mechanical Product Type: Centrifugal Pump, Reciprocating Pump, and Rotary Pump Centrifugal Pump Stage Type: Single-Stage and Multi-Stage Reciprocating Pump Type: Piston And Diaphragm Rotary: Gear, Screw, Lobe, Vane, and Other Rotary Pumps End-User: Industrial, Agricultural, Commercial, and Residential Industrial: Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Power, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Mining, and Other Industrial Segment Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

What is the growth rate of the global pump market?

How big is the global pump market?

What are the key trends in the global pump market?

Which region dominates the global pump market?

Who are the major players in the global pump market?

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