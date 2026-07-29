Italy's Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) has granted a positive environmental impact assessment to a 599 MW agrivoltaic plant. The plant will be developed by Spanish company Solaria as part of its Spinazzola project in Puglia. The favourable opinion of the project was given via Decree 478/2026. Solaria initially submitted an application to MASE in December 2024, initially for a 669.99 MW plant. Following a review phase and opinions from local authorities and Italy's Ministry of Culture Superintendency, the power was gradually reduced first to 630.11 MW, then to 611 MW, ...

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