Bhutan's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has launched a tender for the development of three grid-tied rooftop solar photovoltaic systems to be built at three different schools. The chosen developer will be responsible for the engineering, design, supply, transportation, installation, testing, commissioning and remote monitoring of the solar plants. The work is expected to be completed within eight months. The bidding documents, available for free via the ministry's website, list indicative capacities of 158.4 kW, 144.1 kW and 381.7 kW for each of the solar plants following preliminary ...

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