New high-performance module combines edge AI processing, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity for smart home, smart building and industrial IoT applications

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the FCM665D, a high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth module with edge AI processing capabilities, designed for smart home, smart building and industrial IoT devices.

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Quectel launches high-performance FCM665D module for edge AI applications

Designed for products such as smart lighting, video doorbells and central control hubs, the FCM665D pairs high-performance connectivity with on-device intelligence, giving manufacturers a way to build faster, smarter, more capable devices without leaning on constant cloud connectivity.

"This module has the AI capabilities and processing power to compete at the highest level," said Delbert Sun, Vice General Manager, Product Department, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Smart home and IoT devices are required to do more locally at the edge, from recognizing voice commands to processing images in real time, and that requires genuine computing performance. The FCM665D gives our customers that power in a compact module that is easy to integrate and deploy."

Edge AI processing for smart home and smart building devices

The launch comes as demand for smart homes and smart building technology accelerates. Juniper Research forecasts that industrial smart building deployments will grow from 26 million in 2025 to more than 165 million by 2030, as operators seek to reduce energy waste and introduce sensor-driven automation.

Meeting this demand increasingly requires intelligence to move to the edge of the network, closer to the connected device itself. By processing voice, image and other data locally, edge AI can reduce latency, limit dependence on cloud connectivity, and enable faster responses.

The FCM665D supports this shift with two dedicated software development kits on a single hardware platform.

The AI Development Kit (AIDK) supports voice processing functions including echo cancellation, noise suppression, voice activity detection and keyword spotting, as well as image recognition.

The Audio Video Development Kit (AVDK) supports multimedia-intensive IoT designs, including audio and video processing, display functionality and cloud integration.

High-performance processing for on-device AI workloads

At the heart of the FCM665D is a 32-bit triple-core ARMv8-M Star MCU running at up to 480 MHz. Combined with up to 16 MB of PSRAM and 16 MB of flash memory, the processor gives connected products the capacity to run demanding AI and multimedia workloads locally instead of repeatedly sending data to the cloud.

This combination of edge AI and multimedia performance makes the FCM665D suitable for a broad range of connected devices. Image encoding and decoding capabilities, together with dedicated peripherals, support applications including low-power video doorbells, video door locks and LCD displays.

The module's processor performance and large storage capacity also support multiple network connections and the local caching of long-term operating data for energy storage batteries and photovoltaic inverters. Its edge AI capabilities also make it well suited to smart home applications such as intelligent lighting and central control systems.

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and advanced IoT security

The FCM665D provides single-band 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 connectivity based on IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ax, together with Classic Bluetooth 2.1 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4. The module also supports Wi-Fi pairing via Bluetooth, helping simplify device provisioning and connectivity.

In addition, the module provides a high-performance Ethernet Media Access Controller (MAC) for Local Area Network (LAN) communications via a Reduced Media-Independent Interface (RMII). Fully compliant with the IEEE 802.3-2015 standard, it enables reliable, standards-based Ethernet connectivity across a wide range of embedded and networking applications. Designed for flexibility and ease of integration, the module is well suited for use in network interface cards (NICs), data center bridges, and network nodes, helping developers accelerate the deployment of robust Ethernet-enabled systems.

Support for WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-SAE security standards, hardware encryption and TrustZone protection helps safeguard connected devices and their data.

Quectel's QuecOpen solution provides 50 GPIOs by default and up to 54 depending on pin multiplexing and memory configuration, giving designers extensive interface flexibility for integrating the module into a wide variety of smart home, smart building and industrial IoT product designs.

Measuring just 31.4 mm 18.0 mm 2.15 mm and supporting an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, the FCM665D is designed for integration into both space-constrained consumer devices and demanding industrial IoT applications.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 8,900 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

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Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com