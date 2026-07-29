DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc (CSWU) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 13.3989 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26448712 CODE: CSWU ISIN: LU1681044XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWU LEI Code: 549300PHL2YMVN7ZM794 Sequence No.: 437841 EQS News ID: 2373484 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)