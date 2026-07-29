Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
Basel, 29 July 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today confirms that the Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) has granted marketing authorisation for Owozy (semaglutide), which Sandoz will commercialise in Brazil in partnership with Adalvo.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2373154
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2373154 29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST