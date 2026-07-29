An $85.7 million financing package has been signed off for a 73.7 MWac grid-connected solar plant tied to an 80.2 MWh battery energy storage system in Timor-Leste. The project is both Timor-Leste's first utility-scale solar-plus-storage project and its first independent power producer project. It will be operated by Manatuto Renewables Power, a joint venture company between French utility EDF and Japan's Itochu Corporation. The funding package will support the development, construction, operation and maintenance of the solar-plus-storage system and association transmission lines and ancillary ...

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