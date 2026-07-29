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PR Newswire
29.07.2026 11:36 Uhr
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Hinen to Unveil A15 Residential Energy Storage System for the UK Market

On August 12, Hinen will unveil its new A15 Residential Energy Storage System during a live online event, introducing a home battery solution designed for greater capacity, flexibility and easier installation.

More Storage, Built to Expand

The A15 combines Hinen's A-series hybrid inverter with the new B15 high-voltage battery. Each battery module provides 14.4 kWh (13.68 kWh usable) of storage, and homeowners can expand their system to 86.4 kWh by adding up to six batteries.

Whether charging an electric vehicle, powering a heat pump or maximizing solar self-consumption, the A15 is designed to grow with the home-without replacing existing batteries.

Designed for Everyday Living

With an ultra-slim 180 mm design and compact footprint, the battery is suitable for garages, utility rooms, and other space-limited areas.

Built for long-term reliability, the battery delivers more than 8,000 charge cycles and is backed by a 12-year warranty. Battery heating supports operation in temperatures as low as -20°C, while the IP65-rated enclosure and built-in 5-layer battery protection system provide reliable protection across diverse installation environments.

Homeowners can monitor energy generation, battery performance and household consumption through the Hinen App, with OTA updates helping keep the system optimized over time.

"Homeowners want energy storage that is simple to own, easy to expand and built to last. The A15 combines all of those qualities in one compact system."
- Rock, CTO of Hinen

See the A15 First on the Live Launch

The online launch event will include:

  • Official product unveiling
  • Live product demonstrations
  • Hinen App walkthrough
  • Live Q&A with product experts
  • Exclusive early-bird launch offers

Reserve your place today to discover how A15 can help make your home more energy-independent.

About Hinen

Hinen is an energy storage technology company backed by more than 20 years of manufacturing experience from Hinen Group. Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787), Hinen develops residential energy storage solutions including battery systems, hybrid inverters and intelligent energy management technologies. With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia and Africa, Hinen provides localized support to customers and partners worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hinen-to-unveil-a15-residential-energy-storage-system-for-the-uk-market-302837502.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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